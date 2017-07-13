Emmys Awards

Emmy Awards: The 25 Best Red Carpet Dresses of All Time

Each September, the best and brightest in television are honored at the annual Emmy Awards, bringing out the biggest stars in the world of TV, and increasingly, and film. And while the Academy Awards remain the, well, Academy Awards of fashion when it comes to the red carpet, the Emmys also have their own history of glamorous, show-stopping dresses. Think Sarah Jessica Parker in a pink confection of a Chanel Haute Couture gown at the 2003 ceremony, or Blake Lively, in her arguable sartorial star debut, showing up to the 2009 ceremony in a plunging, red hot Versace number. There was also Jennifer Aniston doing boho chic in beaded Chanel in 2004, a pregnant Claire Danes in sunny yellow Lanvin in 2012, and, just last year, Priyanka Chopra in flowing Jason Wu. This year's nominees include major stars like Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Claire Foy, ensuring that come fall, we will have even more fashion moments to celebrate. Until then, a look back at the 25 best Emmy Awards dresses of years past.
Credit
The 55th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Getty
1/25

Sarah Jessica Parker in Chanel Haute Couture during The 55th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at The Shrine Theater in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Getty
2/25

Jennifer Aniston in Chanel during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Getty
3/25

America Ferrera, in vintage, arrives at the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theater on September 21, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
4/25

Olivia Wilde, in Reem Acra, arrives at the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theater on September 21, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
5/25

Christina Hendricks, in Zac Posen, arrives at the 62nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 29, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
6/25

Blake Lively, in Versace, arrives at the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre on September 20, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
7/25

Evangeline Lilly, in Monique Lhuillier, during 57th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at The Shrine in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Getty
8/25

Connie Britton, in Burberry, arrives at the 62nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 29, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
9/25

Nina Dobrev, in Donna Karan, arrives at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 18, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
10/25

Claire Danes, in Lanvin, arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 23, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
11/25

January Jones, in Jason Wu, arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 23, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
12/25

Emilia Clarke, in Chanel, arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 23, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
13/25

Elisabeth Moss, in Andrew Gn, arrives at the 65th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 22, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
14/25

Rose Byrne, in Calvin Klein Collection, attends the 65th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 22, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
15/25

Kiernan Shipka, in Delpozo, arrives at the 65th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 22, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
16/25

Michelle Dockery, in Rosie Assoulin, arrives at the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
17/25

Gwen Stefani, in Versace, poses for photos in the press room at the 66th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
18/25

Lizzy Caplan, in Donna Karan, arrives at the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
19/25

Allison Williams, in Giambattista Valli, arrives at the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
20/25

Sophie Turner, in Galvan, arrives at the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
21/25

Lady Gaga, in Brandon Maxwell, arrives at the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

GEtty
22/25

Kerry Washington, in Marc Jacobs, arrives at the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
23/25

Taraji P. Henson, in Vera Wang, attends the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
24/25

Tracee Ellis Ross, in Ralph Lauren, arrives at the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
25/25

Priyanka Chopra, in Jason Wu, arrives at the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Keywords

Emmy AwardRed CarpetEmmys 2017