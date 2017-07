Emmy Awards: The 25 Best Red Carpet Dresses of All Time

Each September, the best and brightest in television are honored at the annual Emmy Awards, bringing out the biggest stars in the world of TV, and increasingly, and film. And while the Academy Awards remain the, well, Academy Awards of fashion when it comes to the red carpet, the Emmys also have their own history of glamorous, show-stopping dresses. Think Sarah Jessica Parker in a pink confection of a Chanel Haute Couture gown at the 2003 ceremony, or Blake Lively, in her arguable sartorial star debut, showing up to the 2009 ceremony in a plunging, red hot Versace number. There was also Jennifer Aniston doing boho chic in beaded Chanel in 2004, a pregnant Claire Danes in sunny yellow Lanvin in 2012, and, just last year, Priyanka Chopra in flowing Jason Wu. This year's nominees include major stars like Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Claire Foy , ensuring that come fall, we will have even more fashion moments to celebrate. Until then, a look back at the 25 best Emmy Awards dresses of years past.