11 Perfect Blazers For Fall

Leave it to this Italian powerhouse to create a fluid drill jacket as part of their Fall Winter 2019 three-piece suit. Even so, it is versatile enough to accompany jeans and a T-shirt through the season.
Buy Now: Gucci, drill fitted jacket, $2,300, gucci.com.
University style is infiltrating the board room and this houndstooth number will command attention this fall.
Buy Now: Celine, wool jacket in a brown and green houndstooth, $3,200, celine.com.
Named the “Everyday Blazer” for good reason. This classic pinstripe is the brand’s signature design crafted from high-end lightweight wool and made in Italy.
Buy Now: Blazé Milano, double-breasted pinstriped light wool blazer with padded shoulders and silk internal piping in navy, $1,625, blaze-milano.com.
As seen on the fall runway, this simple boxy shape offers a sophisticated look complete with bracelet sleeves.
Buy Now: The Row, raban wool and silk-blend crepe jacket, $2,290, net-a-porter.com.
Consider investing in more than just a glen plaid jacket, the real thrill comes from wearing this as a full suit with lug sole oxfords.
Buy Now: Prada, wool double-breasted jacket with horizontal flap pockets, $2,980, prada.com.
When you can’t decide between a cozy knit or tailored jacket try this relaxed hybrid in a fun pop of yellow.
Buy Now: Lanvin, dual-material jacket in banana yellow, $2,290, lanvin.com.
Blanca Rodriguez, a recent Parsons graduate, founded Bleis Madrid with the mission to offer elegant and feminine suiting for all occasions. She is one to watch.
Buy Now: Bleis Madrid, black satin jacket, $248, bleismadrid.com.
Like to get ahead of the trends? This jacket walked the Spring Summer 2020 runway but is available for pre-order. Splurge now and bring out the best of both worlds in this classic 80’s lapel with a refined yet modern twist.
Buy Now: Proenza Schouler, contrast peak lapel wool blazer, $1,890, modaoperandi.com.
Founded to challenge the patterns of fashion consumption, Josh Goot and Christine Centenera create capsule collections of wardrobe staples built to last. It is safe to say that this sleek blazer will be your everyday grab-and-go.
Buy Now: WARDROBE.NYC, single-breasted wool blazer, $1,362, matchesfashion.com.
Transition from one season to the next in this light and airy, linen-blend blazer built for the temperamental weather.
Buy Now: Arjé, double-breasted striped linen-blend blazer, $895, net-a-porter.com.
After showing previous collections in Paris, this Italian label, founded by Marianna Rosati, has returned to show the SS20 collection in Milan. This leather blazer will be in your wardrobe to stay for good.
Buy Now: Drome, single-breasted lambskin blazer, $982, farfetch.com.