Hit the Height of Fashion With Fall's Boldest Looks

Anthony Vaccarello plays it cool at Saint Laurent with a broad-shouldered take on the traditional power suit.

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello blazer, pants, and boots; Dr Noki’s NHS T-shirt and necklace; Budd Shirtmakers socks. Beauty note: Take a shot in the dark. Nars Satin Lipstick in Opulent Red delivers full-coverage color in a single swipe.