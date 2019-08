Hit the Height of Fashion With Fall's Boldest Looks

As summer comes to an end, it's time to look to the coming fall—and what better way to do so than a peek at the best fashion of the upcoming season? We may not have back to school these days, but now more than ever, there's a case to be made for updating your closet come Labor Day. And we aren't talking a new pair of jeans or basic sweater (though, by all means, throw those in, as well). This season, it's all about the extremes. From Pierpaolo Piccioli's extravagant take on the Moncler puffer to Tomo Koizumi 's organza explosion, these are the season's most elevated looks that are heads above the rest. Here, a look at the best of the best, as modeled by another industry best: Raquel Zimmermann.