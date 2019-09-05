The Top Ten Bags to Buy For Fall 2019

Inspired by the 1920’s, this delicate pouch was created using couture techniques making it an exceptional piece to add to any collection.
Buy Now: The Row, small silk pouch with glass beads, $2,550, therow.com.
A bit surreal with dangling flowers, this mustard mini will add interest to any fall look.
Buy Now: Prada, satin flower tote bag, $1,690, bergdorfgoodman.com.
90’s nostalgia continued onto the Miu Miu Fall Winter runway and this mini duffle is the ultimate throwback.
Buy Now: Miu Miu, soft calf bag with top handles and shoulder strap, $1,270, miumiu.com.
You can’t go wrong with a preppy tweed when heading back into fall.
Buy Now: Celine, tweed and calfskin crossbody bag, $2,150, celine.com.
Try this fresh take on a woven bag which has been crafted in Spain using traditional methods by local artisans.
Buy Now: Hereu, flat square crossbody with woven front pocket, $330, hereustudio.com.
Fall in line with Gucci’s newest shoulder bag, complete with textured leather for a vintage feel.
Buy Now: Gucci, small beige leather shoulder bag, $2,890, gucci.com.
Play with the fun silhouette of Bottega Veneta’s fresh take on the classic tote.
Buy Now: Bottega Veneta, large leather tote bag, $2,650, matchesfashion.com.
This beautifully structured handbag was inspired by a postcard shape and comes in a variety of color options, some even feature retro postcard designs.
Buy Now: Loewe, structured top handle bag, $2,450, loewe.com.
Be the light in every room you enter with this fun and flashy handbag by Paco Rabanne.
Buy Now: Paco Rabanne, silver chainmail shoulder bag, $950, net-a-porter.com.
Look no further, the perfect everyday little black bag (LBB) is here.
Buy Now: Louis Vuitton, compact crossbody or shoulder bag in black calf leather, $2,340, us.louisvuitton.com.