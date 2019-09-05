Shopping Guide

The Top Ten Bags to Buy For Fall 2019

The time has come to stash away our beach totes and browse the fall season’s latest bags straight from the runway. The season is ripe with embellished and textured pieces influenced by decades past. The Row’s beaded masterpieces send us back to the 1920’s while Miu Miu’s fall bags have a bold 90’s twist. Inspired by back-to-school shopping? Celine, Louis Vuitton and Loewe bags will add prep to your step while also remaining your daily go-to. If you are looking for the perfect carry-all, look no further than the Bottega Veneta tote which is fit to pocket a small pet if necessary. Here, ten bags you can't go wrong with.
Prada bags; Atlein top.
Photograph by Brianna Capozzi; Styled by Delphine Danhier.
1/11
2/11

THE ROW

Inspired by the 1920’s, this delicate pouch was created using couture techniques making it an exceptional piece to add to any collection.

Buy Now: The Row, small silk pouch with glass beads, $2,550, therow.com.

3/11

PRADA

A bit surreal with dangling flowers, this mustard mini will add interest to any fall look.

Buy Now: Prada, satin flower tote bag, $1,690, bergdorfgoodman.com.

4/11

MIU MIU

90’s nostalgia continued onto the Miu Miu Fall Winter runway and this mini duffle is the ultimate throwback.

Buy Now: Miu Miu, soft calf bag with top handles and shoulder strap, $1,270, miumiu.com.

5/11

CELINE

You can’t go wrong with a preppy tweed when heading back into fall.

Buy Now: Celine, tweed and calfskin crossbody bag, $2,150, celine.com.

6/11

HEREU

Try this fresh take on a woven bag which has been crafted in Spain using traditional methods by local artisans.

Buy Now: Hereu, flat square crossbody with woven front pocket, $330, hereustudio.com.

7/11

GUCCI

Fall in line with Gucci’s newest shoulder bag, complete with textured leather for a vintage feel.

Buy Now: Gucci, small beige leather shoulder bag, $2,890, gucci.com.

8/11

BOTTEGA VENETA

Play with the fun silhouette of Bottega Veneta’s fresh take on the classic tote.

Buy Now: Bottega Veneta, large leather tote bag, $2,650, matchesfashion.com.

9/11

LOEWE

This beautifully structured handbag was inspired by a postcard shape and comes in a variety of color options, some even feature retro postcard designs.

Buy Now: Loewe, structured top handle bag, $2,450, loewe.com.

10/11

PACO RABANNE

Be the light in every room you enter with this fun and flashy handbag by Paco Rabanne.

Buy Now: Paco Rabanne, silver chainmail shoulder bag, $950, net-a-porter.com.

11/11

LOUIS VUITTON

Look no further, the perfect everyday little black bag (LBB) is here.

Buy Now: Louis Vuitton, compact crossbody or shoulder bag in black calf leather, $2,340, us.louisvuitton.com.

Keywords

BagAccessoryShoppingFall Bags