Fall Wedding Guest Dresses to Buy Now

Thought all those weddings would end with summer? Guess again. Fall wedding season is kicking into high gear, and as the most recent Royal Wedding proves, it's worth investing in a whole new look for the next occasion you plan to attend. In the spirit of fall, try Autumnal tones of rich red, deep orange, and marigold yellow. Long sleeves - like those on the Jacquemus and Ganni dresses below - may prove to be a boon if cocktail hour is unexpectedly outside in the cooler weather. Want to invest in a piece you can re-wear to a fall wedding and then again to a gala or New Years Eve party? Invest in a chic black cocktail dress from Prada that you'll wear for years to come. No matter what your style, these 12 dresses will have you all set and ready for your next fall wedding.
Tibi
This chic red dress fits and skims the body in all the right places. The flared trim is a special touch.

Buy Now: Tibi dress, $895, intermixonline.com.

Self Portrait

Self-Portrait has been a go to label for wedding-goers, especially for those after breezy, dresses for summer weddings. One of their tiered cocktail dresses is a perfect fit for a fall wedding, though.

Buy Now: Self-Portrait dress, $470, intermixonline.com.

Staud

Are dresses not quite your thing? This chic and sleek black jumpsuit from It girl-beloved label Staud is a great option.

Buy Now: Staud jumpsuit, $326, farfetch.com.

H&M

This apple red dress is bold, but feels perfectly fall, and will fit in with any fall outdoor wedding.

Buy Now: H&M dress, $70, hm.com.

Prada

This fall, invest in a dress that can do it all. Plan to wear this Prada dress to your upcoming fall wedding, a winter gala, or New Year's Eve festivities.

Buy Now: Prada dress, $3,400, bergdorfgoodman.com.

Rosetta Getty

This midi-length Rosetta Getty dress exudes fall charm with it red and yellow-hued floral jacquard motif.

Buy Now: Rosette Getty dress, $1,650, modaoperandi.com.

Ganni

The Danish brand Ganni has garnered a cult following with their flirty printed dresses, and this color combination is perfect for fall weddings.

Buy Now: Ganni dress, $190, needsupply.com.

Rixo

For a more formal wedding this fall, choose a sparkly number in an autumnal tone. This Rixo dress, designed in collaboration with London It Girl Laura Jackson, and will do just the trick.

Buy Now: Rixo dress, $575, netaporter.com.

Miu Miu

For the ultra-feminine, this saccharine-sweet pastel blue mini-dress comes complete with a charming bow.

Buy Now: Miu Miu dress, $1,825, farfetch.com.

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

Romance is in the air this fall, so go ahead and opt to wear a romantic, pretty Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini cocktail dress to your next fall wedding.

Buy Now: Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress, $1,490, farfetch.com.

Markarian

Markarian is quickly becoming the label-to-watch among a certain set of It girls and young actresses, for good reason. Case in point: This perfect, playful fall wedding guest dress.

Buy Now: Markarian dress, $2,595, modaoperandi.com.

Jacquemus

It's okay to bare a little leg at the next fall wedding you plan to attend, as long as you're more covered on top. Jacquemus' slinky rust-hued dress is a super chic choice.

Shop Now: Jacquemus dress, $450, farfetch.com.

