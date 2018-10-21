This chic red dress fits and skims the body in all the right places. The flared trim is a special touch.
Buy Now: Tibi dress, $895, intermixonline.com.
Self-Portrait has been a go to label for wedding-goers, especially for those after breezy, dresses for summer weddings. One of their tiered cocktail dresses is a perfect fit for a fall wedding, though.
Buy Now: Self-Portrait dress, $470, intermixonline.com.
Are dresses not quite your thing? This chic and sleek black jumpsuit from It girl-beloved label Staud is a great option.
Buy Now: Staud jumpsuit, $326, farfetch.com.
This apple red dress is bold, but feels perfectly fall, and will fit in with any fall outdoor wedding.
Buy Now: H&M dress, $70, hm.com.
This fall, invest in a dress that can do it all. Plan to wear this Prada dress to your upcoming fall wedding, a winter gala, or New Year's Eve festivities.
Buy Now: Prada dress, $3,400, bergdorfgoodman.com.
This midi-length Rosetta Getty dress exudes fall charm with it red and yellow-hued floral jacquard motif.
Buy Now: Rosette Getty dress, $1,650, modaoperandi.com.
The Danish brand Ganni has garnered a cult following with their flirty printed dresses, and this color combination is perfect for fall weddings.
Buy Now: Ganni dress, $190, needsupply.com.
For a more formal wedding this fall, choose a sparkly number in an autumnal tone. This Rixo dress, designed in collaboration with London It Girl Laura Jackson, and will do just the trick.
Buy Now: Rixo dress, $575, netaporter.com.
For the ultra-feminine, this saccharine-sweet pastel blue mini-dress comes complete with a charming bow.
Buy Now: Miu Miu dress, $1,825, farfetch.com.
Romance is in the air this fall, so go ahead and opt to wear a romantic, pretty Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini cocktail dress to your next fall wedding.
Buy Now: Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress, $1,490, farfetch.com.
Markarian is quickly becoming the label-to-watch among a certain set of It girls and young actresses, for good reason. Case in point: This perfect, playful fall wedding guest dress.
Buy Now: Markarian dress, $2,595, modaoperandi.com.
It's okay to bare a little leg at the next fall wedding you plan to attend, as long as you're more covered on top. Jacquemus' slinky rust-hued dress is a super chic choice.
Shop Now: Jacquemus dress, $450, farfetch.com.