Thought all those weddings would end with summer? Guess again. Fall wedding season is kicking into high gear, and as the most recent Royal Wedding proves, it's worth investing in a whole new look for the next occasion you plan to attend. In the spirit of fall, try Autumnal tones of rich red, deep orange, and marigold yellow. Long sleeves - like those on the Jacquemus and Ganni dresses below - may prove to be a boon if cocktail hour is unexpectedly outside in the cooler weather. Want to invest in a piece you can re-wear to a fall wedding and then again to a gala or New Years Eve party? Invest in a chic black cocktail dress from Prada that you'll wear for years to come. No matter what your style, these 12 dresses will have you all set and ready for your next fall wedding.