Fashion Predictions for 2018: What You'll Be Wearing In the New Year

Tired of millennial pink? The sorbet hue is not going anywhere, but we predict the color is going to be joined by other pastels as the palette for spring. Make way for lavender, which cropped up during New York Fashion Week spring shows like Victoria Beckham and continued through Paris. Beckham herself wore lavender-hued shoes to her show, visible when she came out to take her bow. Mint also popped up in a number of designer collections for next year.