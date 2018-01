Fashion Predictions for 2018: What You'll Be Wearing In the New Year

While we're no psychics—we'll leave that to the Astro Poets —we can still make a few educated guesses when it comes to the trends, labels, and key pieces that women everywhere will be trying out in 2018. We're predicting quite a few comebacks, specifically from the '80s and early 2000s, that are very much worth getting behind. We'll also reveal the label that is a must-buy for the next year, and options that you must have before they're gone for good. What will be the color of 2018? While it may not be Pantone's hue , it certainly is in the same family. And what 2000s style icon are we pining for yet again? All this, and more, below, in our 10 fashion predictions for 2018.