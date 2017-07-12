A Visual History of Male Celebrities Enjoying Fashion Shows, From Leonardo DiCaprio to Harry Styles

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, Jay-Z, Russel Simmons and Foxy Brown attend the Zac Posen Fall 2005 show during the Olympus Fashion Week in Bryant Park February 10, 2005 in New York City.
Joshua Jackson attends the Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2009 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in the Tent at Bryant Park on February 19, 2009 in New York City.
Dev Patel watches the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2010 Show at Rootstein Hopkins Parade Ground during London Fashion Week on September 22, 2009 in London, England.
Clive Owen and George Clooney during Giorgio Armani Prive in L.A. at Green Acres in Los Angeles, California.
Samuel L. Jackson during the Tommy Hilfiger Fall 1999 Fashion Show at Roseland in New York City.
Michael Keaton during Mercedes-Benz Fall 2005 L.A. Fashion Week at Smashbox Studios presents Jenni Kayne - at Smashbox Studios in Culver City, California.
Sean "P. Diddy" Combs during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2003 Collections presents Marc Jacobs at New York State Armory in New York City.
Leonardo Dicaprio during Giorgio Armani Prive in L.A. at Green Acres in Los Angeles, California.
LL Cool J, Jimmy Fallon and guest during Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2006 presents John Varvatos at Altman Building in New York City.
Orlando Bloom attends the Christian Dior Ready to Wear Spring / Summer 2012 show during Paris Fashion Week at Musee Rodin on September 30, 2011 in Paris, France.
Jack Nicholson during Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Christian Dior show at Hippodrome d' Auteuil in Paris, France.
Michael Douglas attends the Michael Kors Fall 2013 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Theatre at Lincoln Center on February 13, 2013 in New York City.
Frank Ocean attends the Chanel Fall/Winter 2013 Ready-to-Wear show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Grand Palais on March 5, 2013 in Paris, France.
Harry Styles attends the front row at Burberry Prorsum Womenswear Spring/Summer 2014 show during London Fashion Week at Kensington Gardens on September 16, 2013 in London, England
Ansel Elgort attends the Dior Homme show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2015 on June 28, 2014 in Paris, France.
Sean Penn attends the Christian Dior show as part of Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015.
Victor Cruz attends the Lanvin Menswear Fall/Winter 2014-2015 Show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Will Smith attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2014-2015 Show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2014.
Jared Leto attends the Chanel show as part of Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 at Grand Palais on July 8, 2014 in Paris, France.
Kanye West attends the Celine show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2014-2015 on March 2, 2014 in Paris, France.
Bradley Cooper attends the front row at Burberry Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2014 at Kensington Gardens on February 17, 2014 in London, England.
Chiwetel Ejiofor, Samuel L. Jackson and John Boyega attend the front row at Burberry Menswear Spring/Summer 2016 show at Kensington Gardens on June 15, 2015 in London, England.
Lenny Kravitz and Liam Gallagher attend the Saint Laurent Menswear Spring/Summer 2016 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 28, 2015
Joe Jonas attends the front row at the Siki Im fashion show during New York Fashion Week: Men's S/S 2016 at Skylight Clarkson Sq on July 16, 2015.
Benedict Cumberbatch attends the Burberry Womenswear Spring/Summer 2016 show during London Fashion Week at Kensington Gardens on September 21, 2015 in London, England.
The Weeknd attends the Christian Dior Spring Summer 2017 Cruise Collection at Blenheim Palace on May 31, 2016 in Woodstock, England.
Zayn Malik attends the Balmain show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on March 2, 2017 in Paris, France.
Robert Pattinson attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 3, 2017 in Paris, France.
Douglas Booth and Nick Jonas attend the TOPMAN Design Front Row during London Collections: Men AW16 at Topman Show Space on January 8, 2016
David Beckham attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 19, 2017 in Paris, France.
A$AP Rocky attends the Raf Simons show during NYFW: Men's on February 1, 2017 in New York City.