A Visual History of Male Celebrities Enjoying Fashion Shows, From Leonardo DiCaprio to Harry Styles

While fashion show front rows tend to be populated by the newest, fresh-faced starlets and occasional Oscar-winning actress, it doesn't mean that you won't spot a leading man or sartorially-minded rapper pouring over show notes from time to time. As New York Fashion Week: Men's takes over New York City this week, some of the most stylish gentleman out there are on the scene, including Jake Gyllenhaal and Anwar Hadid, who both made appearances at Raf Simons's Bladerunner-esque Spring 2018 show . In recent years, a handful of dudes have become ubiquitous on the show circuit, including A$AP Rocky, Joe Jonas, and, of course, Kanye West. Then there are those who simply come out to support a maestro of the craft, as George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio did for Giorgio Armani's Los Angeles show back in 2007. Here, a look back at some of Hollywood's biggest names sitting front row.