Sequins, paillettes, and embroidery are all great ways to add something extra to your fall wardrobe, but the ultimate form of embellishment is for the birds—in the very best sense. Feathers have emerged as this year's biggest, most show-stopping red carpet trend, making appearances everywhere from the 2017 Emmy Awards to the Met Gala. At the former, celebrities like Keri Russell, Tracee Ellis Ross , and Zoe Kravitz all put their own spin on the trend in covetable creations by J.Mendel, Chanel Haute Couture, and Valentino, respectively. Rihanna wore a two-piece hot pink ensemble from Prada's Fall 2017 collection to the premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets in Paris, kicking the trend into high gear in the process. But it's not over yet—just last week, during Paris Fashion Week , Natalia Vodianova selected a feathered frock for the Dior show, while Naomi Campbell wore an Atelier Versace design to the Green Carpet Fashion Awards. See all those and more of the best feathered red carpet moments, here.