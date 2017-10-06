Trend Guide

Blake Lively, Rihanna, and Zoe Kravitz Show How to Wear Feathers with Ease

Sequins, paillettes, and embroidery are all great ways to add something extra to your fall wardrobe, but the ultimate form of embellishment is for the birds—in the very best sense. Feathers have emerged as this year's biggest, most show-stopping red carpet trend, making appearances everywhere from the 2017 Emmy Awards to the Met Gala. At the former, celebrities like Keri Russell, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Zoe Kravitz all put their own spin on the trend in covetable creations by J.Mendel, Chanel Haute Couture, and Valentino, respectively. Rihanna wore a two-piece hot pink ensemble from Prada's Fall 2017 collection to the premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets in Paris, kicking the trend into high gear in the process. But it's not over yet—just last week, during Paris Fashion Week, Natalia Vodianova selected a feathered frock for the Dior show, while Naomi Campbell wore an Atelier Versace design to the Green Carpet Fashion Awards. See all those and more of the best feathered red carpet moments, here.
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room
Jason LaVeris
1/21

Zoe Kravitz attends the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

George Pimentel
2/21

Blake Lively attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
3/21

Rihanna attends Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets Paris Premiere at La Cite Du Cinema on July 25, 2017 in Saint-Denis, France.

Francois G. Durand
4/21

Laura Dern arrives at the opening ceremony of the 43rd Deauville American Film Festival on September 1, 2017 in Deauville, France.

C Flanigan
5/21

Hailey Baldwin attends The Art of Elysium presents Stevie Wonder's HEAVEN - Celebrating the 10th Anniversary at Red Studios on January 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Alberto E. Rodriguez
6/21

Janelle Monae attends Los Angeles Confidential Magazine and CIROC Ultra-Premium Vodka celebrate the Spring Oscars issue with Janelle Monae at Palihouse West Hollywood on February 22, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.

Dan MacMedan
7/21

Katy Perry arrives at The 59th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Mazur
8/21

Lupita Nyong'o attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

John Shearer
9/21

Sarah Paulson attends "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Jacopo Raule
10/21

Elle Fanning attends Fondazione Prada Private Dinner during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Restaurant Fred L'Ecailler on May 22, 2017 in Cannes, France.

Gotham
11/21

Lily Collins attends a private event to honor Anna Wintour being appointed a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire on June 26, 2017 in New York City.

Gregg DeGuire
12/21

Ruth Negga arrives at the premiere of AMC's "Preacher" Season 2 at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on June 20, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Venturelli
13/21

Penelope Cruz walks the red carpet ahead of the 'Loving Pablo' screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 6, 2017 in Venice, Italy.

Venturelli
14/21

Kate Bosworth attends the 'Miu Miu Women's Tales' photocall during the 74th Venice Film Festival at on August 31, 2017 in Venice, Italy.

Rich Polk
15/21

Priyanka Chopra walks the red carpet during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Karwai Tang
16/21

Poppy Delevingne attends the 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' World Premiere at Odeon Leicester Square on September 18, 2017 in London, England.

Gregg DeGuire
17/21

Keri Russell arrives at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
18/21

Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Dominique Charriau
19/21

Natalia Vodianova attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on September 26, 2017 in Paris, France.

Venturelli
20/21

Naomi Campbell attends the Green Carpet Fashion Awards Italia 2017 during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on September 24, 2017 in Milan, Italy.

21/21

