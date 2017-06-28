Celebrity news

A Photographic Guide to Everyone Rihanna Has Reportedly Dated

For someone who calls herself Badgal, Rihanna has kept her love life relatively private over the past several years. Since splitting with Chris Brown in 2011, the singer has not publicly confirmed that she's dated anyone else--but she has been spotted out and about with plenty of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors. Of course, there is Drake, the second-half of the music world's ultimate will they, won't they couple. The pair of been rumored partners for nearly seven years, reaching peak "will they" following last year's MTV VMAs, where Drake publicly declared his love for Rihanna. She's also been linked to some of Drake's rapper peers, including A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott. There's also been athletes (Rashard Lewis; Matt Kemp), actors (Leonardo DiCaprio; Josh Hartnett), and one very famous multi-hyphenate (Justin Timberlake). In short: Rihanna does not have a type. Case in point: her latest conquest, Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel. Here, a look back at some of Rihanna's most famous rumored love connections.
2007 MTV Video Music Awards - Audience and Backstage
Rihanna began her tumultuous relationship with Chris Brown when she was just 17 years-old, when the two met at the 2005 Vibe Awards. Here, the couple are pictured at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards.

In 2008, the pair claimed to be just friends, despite getting close for a performance at Z100's Jingle Ball in 2008 (and plenty of paparazzi photos pointing otherwise).

Four years after the domestic violence case heard around the world, Rihanna and Chris Brown reunited at the 2013 Grammy Awards before splitting for good.

In 2007, Rihanna was rumored to be seen out and about with actor Josh Hartnett—a relationship she later denied. The two were photographed together that year, albeit during an appearance on TRL.

One of Rihanna's few confirmed relationships was with Matt Kemp, outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The pair dated for just under a year in 2011.

If the Internet were to have their way, Rihanna would have settled down with Drake long ago. The pair have long been connected, since performing together at the 2011 NBA All-Star game.

Three years later, the pair were spotted on a rumored date at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game in April 2014.

Soon after, Rihanna and Drake got up close and personal for a performance at the 2011 Grammy Awards.

The duo reunited for a performance of their song "Work" at the BRIT Awards 2016 at The O2 Arena on February 24, 2016 in London, England.

A few months later, Drake would present the singer with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, where he would announce he's been in love with her for many years.

Rihanna was spotted with race-car driver Lewis Hamilton at several events, including the the 2014 British Fashion Awards, but Hamilton claimed the two were just friends.

Drake isn't her only co-performer that Rihanna's been rumored to also have a romantic tie with. Following their own performance at the Video Music Awards in 2012, it was thought that the singer was dating A$AP Rocky.

Another rumored, never confirmed conquest of Rihanna? Justin Timberlake. The two were seen together at the 2014 amfAR LA Inspiration Gala honoring Tom Ford, where they both attended as a guest of the designer.

Rihanna reportedly spent a good deal of 2015 dating Travis Scott. The two were spotted with mutual friend Kanye West at the Vogue 95th Anniversary Party in October of that year.

And just the day before, the pair took in the French Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Olympique de Marseille at Parc des Princes stadium.

Just last year, Rihanna was thought to be dating none other than Leonardo DiCaprio, as they were spotted together at Coachella.

