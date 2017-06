A Photographic Guide to Everyone Rihanna Has Reportedly Dated

For someone who calls herself Badgal, Rihanna has kept her love life relatively private over the past several years. Since splitting with Chris Brown in 2011, the singer has not publicly confirmed that she's dated anyone else--but she has been spotted out and about with plenty of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors. Of course, there is Drake , the second-half of the music world's ultimate will they, won't they couple. The pair of been rumored partners for nearly seven years, reaching peak "will they" following last year's MTV VMAs, where Drake publicly declared his love for Rihanna . She's also been linked to some of Drake's rapper peers, including A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott. There's also been athletes (Rashard Lewis; Matt Kemp), actors (Leonardo DiCaprio; Josh Hartnett), and one very famous multi-hyphenate (Justin Timberlake). In short: Rihanna does not have a type. Case in point: her latest conquest , Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel. Here, a look back at some of Rihanna's most famous rumored love connections.