Drake Was at Louis Vuitton's Spring 2018 Menswear Show in Spirit; Naomi Campbell and Tyga Attended IRL

Though he composed a new single, "Signs," that was inspired by and soundtracked the Spring 2018 Louis Vuitton menswear show in Paris Thursday, the Toronto rapper Drake was notably absent from the event. (He was there in spirit, Instagramming avidly in support of designer Kim Jones and his own new single.) In actual attendance at Louis Vuitton's Spring 2018 menswear show were the likes of Naomi Campbell and her space-age hair style, Tyga, and bright young thing Jordan Kale Barrett, taking in the brand's latest array of travel-ready looks and accessories. There were bucket hats and sporty glasses, silky Hawaiian shirts and luxe carryall tote bags. Around certain models' necks hung seashell necklaces, while others wore surf-ready mock-necks and shorts in technical fabrics. Still, those beachy pieces were paired throughout with blazers, Oxford shirts, and even the occasional pair of trousers—though always coming back to the sporty underpinnings of the collection with plastic buckled belts. Go behind the scenes with photographer Nick DeLieto, here.
Backstage before the presentation of Louis Vuitton&#39;s spring/summer 2018 collection, presented during Paris Men&#39;s Fashion Week.
