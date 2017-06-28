Rihanna might, famously, not be looking for a man , but when she finds one, the internet is bound to track him down. On Monday, the singer was spotted in a pool in a villa in Spain with a then-unidentified man, setting off a cascade of theories by Twitter sleuths the world over. Less than 24 hours later, the latest report indicates the man is none other than Hassan Jameel, a Saudi businessman and heir whose family is Saudi Arabia’s main Toyota distributor—with a net worth of $1.5 billion. ( Page Six , in typically eloquent fashion, described him as “ filthy rich, ” which is frankly incontestable.)

In the new photos, which were first published by TMZ, Rihanna is pictured cuddling up to a mystery man, reportedly Jameel, two half-empty champagne flutes close at hand. They then dry off and head inside the villa, leaving us to speculate about what it all means, how long they’ve been together, who he really is, and when she was planning to tell us.

One such speculation: Last summer, Jameel attended a Stevie Wonder concert in London’s Hyde Park with the supermodel Naomi Campbell —the same Naomi Campbell who, earlier this year, assured the world on Watch What Happens Live! that she doesn't have “beef” with Rihanna. But as a source told the British tabloid The Sun , Jameel and Rihanna have been “spending a lot of time together away from prying eyes and are really serious.” So while Rihanna and her new friend have only just reached the lenses of the paparazzi—and our attention—it’s possible this has been going on long enough to cause some tension between supermodel and singer.

An alternate hypothesis: There’s really no beef, nothing to see here, move along.

Rihanna was previously attached to Drake , with whom she’s had an on-again, off-again relationship that, by all appearances, finally came to an end last October, when Drake devolved back into his sadboy self and Rihanna continued to live her best life, earning honors from Harvard and Parsons alike. Drake moved on to J.Lo , who then moved on to A.Rod ; Rihanna, after dating a series of musicians including Drake and the rapper Travis Scott , found herself a billionaire. The status quo is secure.

Nicole Kidman could go on Survivor and crush it: