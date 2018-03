Here's Your Mood Board For a Very Frosty First Day of Spring

The first day of spring is supposed to signal the arrival of longer days, warmer air, and clearer skies. But sometimes the weather just has other plans. As a nor'easter prepares to slam the east coast of the U.S. with nearly a foot of snow, and as the west coast gears up for a torrential downpour, spring 2018 appears to be off to a moody start. In the meantime, we're doing some wishful thinking by diving into the W archive for visions of park benches and grassy knolls and our brightest pastels. Though, we live with one foot in reality, too, so let a bundled up Kate Moss and Sasha Pivovarova on a icy beach take the chill off first; soon enough we'll be bathing in the rays of our ultimate spring goals—just like an ethereal, angelic Tilda Swinton crowned with flowers and photographed by Tim Walker in 2013. The bloom is on the rose now.