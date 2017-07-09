The Best Looks From the Inaugural Full Moon Fest, a Governor's Ball For the Moon Juice Set
New York's Governor's Island isn't just home to Governor's Ball. On Saturday, the site played host to the inaugural indie-celebration-come-music festival, Full Moon Fest‚ which might perhaps be described as a Governor's Ball for wellness-inclined grown ups. The inaugural festival launched with a who's-who of indie cult heroes: Conan Mockasin, TOPS, Abra, Kelela, and headliner Vic Mensa. With a late start, there were murmurs of a Fyre Festival-esque repeat—but after a short delay, the festivities kicked off with a group meditation before the musical acts. Branded as a "curated crowd", Full Moon Fest was replete with some of New York City's best street style. See the best looks, here.