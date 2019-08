It's less about bold patterns at Fushion Oslo 2019, and more about making a bold statement with a color. Of course, just as that slime green hue dripped its way into Copenhagen Fashion Week , it has continued to dribble into Norway, making the Scandinavian street style undeniably on-trend during Oslo 's biggest fashion event of the season. Even a handheld glass Sprite bottle seems to fit (accidentally or otherwise) with the neon green aesthetic pushed by the Scandinavian street style stars. And while it may still technically be summer, the Norwegian forecast has been calling for lots and lots of rain, so those spectators are putting their slickers to good use in between runway shows. See the best looks, here.