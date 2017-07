Game of Thrones Mania Kicked Off With Some Very Chic Red Carpet Looks This Week

In case you are one of the few people out there who isn't obsessively counting down the minutes, Game of Thrones returns to HBO tonight for its hotly anticipated seventh season. Leading up to the big debut, the ladies of the series—including Sophie Turner , Gwendoline Christie, and Rose Leslie—took to the red carpet for the show's premiere. Meanwhile, Lily James continued to promote her hit film Baby Driver down under, wearing Alessandra Rich to the Sydney premiere, and Jenny Slate wore a summer-appropriate floral gown for a screening of her new movie Landline. Elizabeth Olsen selected a chic, short suit by Saint Laurent at the 2017 ESPY Awards, where Michelle Obama also made a surprise appearance, and very welcome fashionable return, in a long-sleeved black LBD by Cushnie et Ochs. Here, a look at all of the best dressed celebrities of the week.