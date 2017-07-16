Best Dressed

Game of Thrones Mania Kicked Off With Some Very Chic Red Carpet Looks This Week

In case you are one of the few people out there who isn't obsessively counting down the minutes, Game of Thrones returns to HBO tonight for its hotly anticipated seventh season. Leading up to the big debut, the ladies of the series—including Sophie Turner, Gwendoline Christie, and Rose Leslie—took to the red carpet for the show's premiere. Meanwhile, Lily James continued to promote her hit film Baby Driver down under, wearing Alessandra Rich to the Sydney premiere, and Jenny Slate wore a summer-appropriate floral gown for a screening of her new movie Landline. Elizabeth Olsen selected a chic, short suit by Saint Laurent at the 2017 ESPY Awards, where Michelle Obama also made a surprise appearance, and very welcome fashionable return, in a long-sleeved black LBD by Cushnie et Ochs. Here, a look at all of the best dressed celebrities of the week.
Sophie Turner, in Louis Vuitton, attends the season 7 premiere of "Game Of Thrones" at Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Rose Leslie, in Erdem, attends the Premiere Of HBO's "Game Of Thrones" Season 7 at Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Gwendoline Christie, in Marc Jacobs, attends the season 7 premiere of "Game Of Thrones" at Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Nathalie Emmanuel, in Vivienne Westwood, attends the Premiere Of HBO's "Game Of Thrones" Season 7 at Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Lily James, in Alessandra Rich, arrives ahead of the Baby Driver Australian Premiere at Event Cinemas George Street on July 12, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.

Rowan Blanchard, in Chanel, attends the Chanel dinner celebrating Lucia Pica and the Travel Diary Makeup Collection at Capo on July 12, 2017 in Santa Monica, California.

Jenny Slate, in Lela Rose, attends the premiere of Amazon Studios 'Landline' at ArcLight Hollywood on July 12, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Michelle Obama, in Cushnie et Ochs, speaks onstage at The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Elizabeth Olsen, in Saint Laurent, arrives at the at the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Dua Lipa, in Ulyana Sergeenko, arriving at the "Dunkirk" World Premiere at Odeon Leicester Square on July 13, 2017 in London, England.

