Game of Thrones Mania Kicked Off With Some Very Chic Red Carpet Looks This Week

Sophie Turner, in Louis Vuitton, attends the season 7 premiere of "Game Of Thrones" at Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Rose Leslie, in Erdem, attends the Premiere Of HBO's "Game Of Thrones" Season 7 at Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Gwendoline Christie, in Marc Jacobs, attends the season 7 premiere of "Game Of Thrones" at Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Nathalie Emmanuel, in Vivienne Westwood, attends the Premiere Of HBO's "Game Of Thrones" Season 7 at Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Lily James, in Alessandra Rich, arrives ahead of the Baby Driver Australian Premiere at Event Cinemas George Street on July 12, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.
Rowan Blanchard, in Chanel, attends the Chanel dinner celebrating Lucia Pica and the Travel Diary Makeup Collection at Capo on July 12, 2017 in Santa Monica, California.
Jenny Slate, in Lela Rose, attends the premiere of Amazon Studios 'Landline' at ArcLight Hollywood on July 12, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Michelle Obama, in Cushnie et Ochs, speaks onstage at The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Elizabeth Olsen, in Saint Laurent, arrives at the at the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Dua Lipa, in Ulyana Sergeenko, arriving at the "Dunkirk" World Premiere at Odeon Leicester Square on July 13, 2017 in London, England.