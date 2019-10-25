Collabs

Kendall Jenner Leads the Way at the Giambattista Valli x H&M Show in Rome

Back in May, when Kendall Jenner was romping around the Cannes Film Festival in a giant, frothy tulle dress, the idea that she was wearing fast fashion seemed outlandish at best. And yet, that was in fact the case: Her look was a sneak peek of H&M's latest high-fashion collaboration, which is also its most unlikely yet. Typically, the retail giant partners with designers who share something of a mass market sensibility, like Jeremy Scott. (And we mean that in a good way.) But Giambattista Valli, the haute couture darling who regularly incorporates 6,000 meters of tulle into a single look? It's an unexpected choice, to say the least—and don't think that Valli doesn't know it. The designer has said to the media that "it's indeed a collaboration rather out of the ordinary." But, as he proved at the collection's runway show at the Palazzo Doria Pamphilj in Rome on Thursday, Valli was up to the challenge. (This is, after all, the creator who's capable of making even loofahs fit in at the haute couture level.) Of course, in bringing his designs to the masses, Valli had to tone it down a bit—and there's no denying that the collection's (likely to be) somewhat affordable separates like logo hoodies and sequined basketball shorts stood out. But what did manage to blend seamlessly with Valli's established signatures were the looks that marked his first foray into the realm of menswear. Refreshingly, it doesn't look all that different from his women's: the guys wore pearls, florals, and bedazzled fishnet tights alongside the female models. The same goes for Valli's approach to beauty, which quite literally outshone the collection, between rows of rhinestones turned into eyeliner and a healthy dose of one of the designer's favorite toppings: glitter. Take it all in from the runway, here.
Kendall Jenner
Getty Images
1/22

Kendall Jenner walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli Loves H&M show on October 24, 2019 in Rome, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
2/22

A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli Loves H&M show on October 24, 2019 in Rome, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
3/22

A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli Loves H&M show on October 24, 2019 in Rome, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
4/22

A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli Loves H&M show on October 24, 2019 in Rome, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
5/22

A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli Loves H&M show on October 24, 2019 in Rome, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
6/22

A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli Loves H&M show on October 24, 2019 in Rome, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
7/22

A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli Loves H&M show on October 24, 2019 in Rome, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
8/22

A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli Loves H&M show on October 24, 2019 in Rome, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
9/22

Models walk the runway during the Giambattista Valli Loves H&M show on October 24, 2019 in Rome, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
10/22

A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli Loves H&M show on October 24, 2019 in Rome, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
11/22

A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli Loves H&M show on October 24, 2019 in Rome, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
12/22

A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli Loves H&M show on October 24, 2019 in Rome, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
13/22

A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli Loves H&M show on October 24, 2019 in Rome, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
14/22

A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli Loves H&M show on October 24, 2019 in Rome, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
15/22

A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli Loves H&M show on October 24, 2019 in Rome, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
16/22

A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli Loves H&M show on October 24, 2019 in Rome, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
17/22

A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli Loves H&M show on October 24, 2019 in Rome, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
18/22

A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli Loves H&M show on October 24, 2019 in Rome, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
19/22

A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli Loves H&M show on October 24, 2019 in Rome, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
20/22

A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli Loves H&M show on October 24, 2019 in Rome, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
21/22

A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli Loves H&M show on October 24, 2019 in Rome, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
22/22

A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli Loves H&M show on October 24, 2019 in Rome, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

