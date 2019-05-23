Kendall Jenner may have reportedly broken up with Ben Simmons, after a year of being linked together, but that hasn't stopped her from enjoying her time in Cannes. The model has been seemingly living her best life while in the South of France, where she attended this year's amfAR Gala in a Barbie-pink dress from H&M and Giambattista Valli's new collaborative collection. Outside of flexing her many poses for the cameras in the frothy tulle gown, Jenner was also seen decompressing with some literature—well, alt-lit to be exact.

Jenner was photographed lounging poolside in a polka dot Wanderlust bikini while reading an unlikely book: "literally show me a healthy person" by internet personality Darcie Wilder. Shortly after, Wilder tweeted photos of Jenner reading her book, writing, "IS THIS FAKE... Kendall, love uuuuu." The book makes total sense for Jenner to be reading, considering she's just coming out of a reported breakup, as it chronicles "the pains of being a millennial struggling with mental health issues, dating and grief" as one reviewer put it . Jenner also isn't the first reality TV celebrity to gravitate towards it: The Hills villain turned Twitter media critic Spencer Pratt has also shared his support for it.

Pinterest Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty Images for H&M / amfAR

As for how Jenner is dealing post-breakup, she has seemingly been all smiles while in Cannes. She shared one photo of her looking as such, while poolside, writing, "Cranberry legs."

Jenner has been full of jokes this past year as she's increasingly commented on her love life and lack of children that makes her an outlier in her family. Back in November, after Thanksgiving brought handfuls of family photos from her sisters, Jenner posted another bikini photo of herself and joked, “All my siblings posting their babies and sh-t and i’m just like.”

More recently, Jenner posted a photo of her family and the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan alongside a meme that said "pregnancy is in the air. Me:" with a picture of a person wearing a plastic bag over their head.