Kendall Jenner ’s Instagram , surely one of the top 10 most influential destinations on the information superhighway, has a certain Vibe. She usually posts a combination of thirst traps, lo-fi film photography, and photos of herself in excellent, semi-avant-garde designers (she is quite the Marine Serre fan). It is carefully curated enough to be an obvious celebrity account (she also loves a filter, which, very passé) while still embodying a certain chic playfulness, a je ne sais quoi . And yet today, she has outdone herself!

Earlier this afternoon, Jenner posted a photo that seemed to be a par-for-the-course Kardashian family portrait, taken at what appears to be her mom Kris Jenner’s new Palm Springs house over Coachella weekend (Kanye West is in his Easter Sunday Service lavender ). The image features Kris, her boyfriend Corey Gamble, and all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and their partners and children (not Rob, never Rob): There’s Kylie with Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Webster; Kim and Kanye with children North, Saint, and Chicago; Kourtney with her sons Mason and Reign (whither Penelope?), and Khloé with daughter True Thompson. The kids all look excited: North West has her hands in the air, Chicago has her fist in her mouth, Reign seems to be showing off something to older brother Mason. Kendall stares off into the distance, a tight smile on her beautiful face.

And then you click through to the second image.

Kendall posted a meme. The caption reads “Pregnancy is in the air. Me:” followed by the image of a woman with a plastic bag over her face, breathing and sucking the bag into her mouth. Looks like someone won’t be procreating any time soon.

Thank you for this gift, Kendall. Enjoy your young life! The world—and your family—has more than enough children for now! We hope Kris Jenner isn’t pressuring you to breed for the sake of #content.