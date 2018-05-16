21 Gifts to Shower Any Bride-to-Be in Your Life

Personalize a matching set of Paravel stowaway suitcases for the bride and groom so they can travel in style as a pair. This suitcase stores flat, thanks to its collapsible interior architecture - a great way to bring home all the treasures you collect along the way. Paravel personalizable suitcases, $325 each, tourparavel.com.
Give your friend the gift of a luxurious night sleep with a complete bedding set from Parachute Home. This linen set includes a fitted sheet, duvet cover, and 2 pillowcases - everything needed to upgrade your bed. Parachute Home linen venice set, $399-$439, parachutehome.com.
Miu Miu’s nude satin jeweled sandal is the perfect shoe to walk down the aisle in. Miu Miu satin sandals with crystal detailing, $950, neimanmarcus.com.
Leave it to Over The Moon and Peep’s Paper Products to make the perfect bridal keepsake with this wedding scrapbook. The journal is bound in Japanese asahi cloth and printed on Mohawk superfine paper, making it the perfect way to record the planning process and special day for years to come. Other The Moon x Peep’s Paper Products wedding book, $125, overthemoon.com.
This miniature size bag from The Row is crafted of purple double-layered Italian georgette with a tonal elastic strap. A great way for a bride to keep her phone close by while still looking chic. The Row georgette case, $195, barneys.com.
Shower the bride-to-be with a delicate bra and brief from Araks in a romantic nude color. This soft cup bra and bikini style brief is a casual, effortless option. Araks bra, $100, [needsupply.com(http://needsupply.com/womens/clothing/intimates/beatrice-bralett-in-tan.html), and underwear, $65, needsupply.com.
Rimowa’s 22-inch four wheel carry-on is a perfect start to a lifelong luggage set. This high-tech carry-on offers a durable, lightweight solution to any heavy traveler. Rimowa’s 22-inch carry-on in yachting blue, $625, nordstrom.com.
For simple, chic stationary turn to Smythson’s alphabet card box sets in white with lettering engraved in navy and matching envelopes. Smythson alphabet cards, $25 for a set of ten, smythson.com.
For a chic minimalist one piece, turn to Australian swimwear line Matteau. We adore this bright red square neckline swimsuit. Matteau swimsuit, $282, farfetch.com.
This not-so-traditional pearl necklace by Aurelie Bidermann features freshwater pearls and the designer’s signature paperclip shaped closure. Aurelie Bidermann 18k gold plated necklace, $530, farfetch.com.
Rodin’s geranium and orange blossom face oil is lightweight and absorbs instantly. This product induces a fresh and relaxing feeling, while helping your skin look radiant. Rodin geranium and orange blossom face oil, $170, needsupply.com.
For a bride with a philanthropic focus, turn to newly launched handbag brand Cesta Collective. All bags are handwoven by female artisans in Rwanda, using sustainably harvested local sisal. Cesta Collective lady bag in black, $425, cestacollective.com.
If your friend is like most brides-to-be, she is likely hitting those workout classes hard. Help her look as good as she feels with a new workout ensemble from Tory Sport, like this burgundy legging and sports bra crafted for a flattering and comfortable wear. Tory Sport seamless sports bra, $65, mytheresa.com and seamless cropped legging, $95, mytheresa.com.
You can’t go wrong with a new pair of sunglasses. Especially these cat-eye aviator style frames from Oliver Peoples. Oliver Peoples 50mm square aviator sunglasses, $420, nordstrom.com.
Irene Neuwirth’s mixed-gemstone triple-drop earrings are handcrafted in Los Angeles showcase two oval aquamarines joined by a full-cut white diamond. A perfect gift for a bride still looking for her ‘something blue.’ Irene Neuwirth 18k yellow gold, aquamarine, and diamond drop earrings, $8,450, barneys.com.
For the beauty obsessed bride, turn to FOREO eye massager to help her reduce eye puffiness and dark circles, and smooth the appearance of crow’s feet and fine lines. FOREO T-Sonic illuminating eye massager, $139, needsupply.com.
For all things cashmere, turn to Le Kasha- a brand whose mission is to make beautiful, timeless pure cashmere clothing and accessories. This light grey cashmere set- complete with a blanket, eye mask, and socks- is perfect for honeymoon travel. Le Kasha cashmere travel set, $990, farfetch.com.
Make your friend’s new initials official with Ariel Gordon’s customizable signet dog tag necklace in 14k yellow gold. Ariel Gordon signet dog tag necklace, $640, arielgordonjewelry.com.
Upgrade your friend’s bar with Snowe’s Italian lead-free crystallized glass champagne flutes. Snowe champagne flutes, $30 for a set of two, snowehome.com.
For the bride prepping a destination wedding, go for a wide brim summer hat, like this one by Clyde. This wide-brim hat is crafted from two colors of natural bac bac for a tropical feel. Clyde wide brim flat top hat, $258, theline.com.
Gabriela Hearst’s light-blue linen Aloe Vera-infused linen pajama set - exclusive to Matches Fashion - is the perfect for any woman looking for a luxurious and chic outfit to wear for an evening in. Gabriela Hearst linen pajama set, $495, matchesfashion.com.
W may earn compensation on these sales through affiliate programs.