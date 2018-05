21 Gifts to Shower Any Bride-to-Be in Your Life

With the royal wedding taking place on Saturday, we have our own wedding season schedule on the mind. Want to take a leap of faith and go off registry? Here are 21 gifts fit for the Meghan Markle in your life. For the sentimental bride, go for a keepsake: Online wedding connoisseur Over The Moon recently collaborated with Peep’s Paper Products to put together a charming wedding keepsake book available exclusively on their site. For the bride more excited for the honeymoon than the big day, turn to customizable travel accessories, like Paravel’s “Mrs” and “Mr” collapsible suitcases. For the philanthropist, check out the recently launched handbag line Cesta Collective. Co-founded by former fashion editor Courtney Weinblatt, the basket bags are handwoven by women artisans in Rwanda, Africa. Or if you want to skew more traditional, turn to one of our favorite online homeware destinations, like Parachute for linen bedding or Snowe for glass champagne flutes. Cheers!