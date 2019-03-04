Paris Fashion Week

Go Backstage With Kaia Gerber at Givenchy's Fall 2019 Show

After Givenchy's fall 2019 show, it's easy to see why artistic director Clare Waight Keller has been snapping up awards left and right, and winning the hearts of everyone from royals like Meghan Markle to Hollywood celebrities like Rachel Weisz, who rocked a red latex Givenchy gown to the Oscars. Givenchy's Paris Fashion Week show featured, as Waight Keller tends to, some seriously sharp tailoring with sculptural blazer coats with broad shoulders (there was a lot of shoulder play), and dark floral dresses on display at the Jardin des Plantes runway. Keller delivered some menswear looks this season as well, because layers of blazers, trousers, and pleats are not just limited to any one gender at Givenchy. Go backstage with Kaia Gerber and more of the models who participated in the house's winter garden party, here.
Backstage at the Givenchy FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, March 3rd, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
1/15

CLEO GLOVER
6/15

Keywords

GivenchyClare Waight KellerParis Fashion WeekModels