Meghan Markle 's love affair with Givenchy dates back to her May 2018 wedding with Prince Harry, when she wore a custom-made boatneck gown to marry into the royal family. Since then, she has continued to champion the fashion house and its current design head, Clare Waight Keller, repeatedly wearing Keller's designs during many of her regular royal appointments. Most recently, she did so on Thursday, while attending the Endeavour Fund Awards alongside her husband.

For the occasion, Markle wore a surprising ensemble: a long pencil skirt with a high slit and an Empire waist that accentuated her baby bump, and a crisp white button-down shirt tucked into it. She looked as glowing as ever and paired her Givenchy outfit with a pair of pointy stilettos featuring gold banglelike ankle straps. Harry, meanwhile, also opted for a minimal palette, in a gray suit and a navy tie.

Givenchy has been there for Markle through many of her biggest royal moments so far. Not only did she famously wear the French brand to her wedding, reportedly giving it $2.9 million worth of media coverage in the process, but she also wore it when she went on her first solo outing with her grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II last summer. At the time, she wore a cream dress with sheathlike sleeves and a black belt. She also wore a white Givenchy dress with a black belt to the Royal Ascot horse races in June, and sported other looks by the brand throughout her first overseas royal tour with Prince Harry.

Perhaps most famously—after her wedding dress, of course—was the one-shoulder dress Markle wore by Givenchy when awarding Keller with the British Womenswear Designer of the Year award at the British Fashion Awards in December. While doing so, Markle spoke about their relationship, saying, "I feel especially proud to announce tonight's winner who, yes, is a British designer leading on the global stage with vision and creativity, but also with incredible kindness, which is why when I met her for the first time 11 months ago I knew that we would be working very close together."

Likewise, Keller complimented the Duchess of Sussex, saying, "I got to know Meghan on such a personal level, and to have someone like that trust you in an incredible moment in their life is something that is just the most unbelievable honor, and I can't thank you enough."

