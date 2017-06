Like any self-respecting summer music festival, England's Glastonbury Festival is, in essence, a mud pit filled with flower crowns and soundtracked by a hodgepodge of artists including Lorde—making her first-ever appearance at the festival—Radiohead, the XX, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, and too many others to list here. It's one of the most star-studded festivals on the ground, too, with It-Brits like Kate Moss Keira Knightley , and Cara Delevingne strapping on their wellies and tromping through the mud to soak in the music. Despite heightened security after recent terror attacks across the United Kingdom, Glastonbury saw its concertgoers turn out in full force, and full Coachella-worthy regalia this year. That is, the aforementioned flower crowns (and the occasional flower-embroidered beard, and abundant florals), crop tops, retro sunglasses, and peace signs, as if the crowd were cosplaying the '60s. See highlights from the festival's street style, here.