Indya Moore took on the sunset the weekend before the 2019 Golden Globes.
Lakeith Stanfield kicked off Golden Globes weekend with a bathroom selfie, and a jacket so tight he couldn't put his arms down.
Shaun Ross and Cody Fern took a picture together at the Chateau Marmont on Saturday.
Lena Waithe and Brian Tyree Henry linked up for a pre-Golden Globes creative luncheon on Saturday.
Bobby Berk made an obligatory Instagram stop at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday.
Debby Ryan, fresh off a post-engagement high, got some endorphins on a hike in Los Angeles before the Globes.
It was a Crazy Ex-Girlfriend cast reunion kind of evening for Rachel Bloom and Burl Moseley on Saturday night.
Detective Pikachu star Kathryn Newton opted for 1960s glam during a big night out at the Chateau Marmont before the Globes, and posed with co-star Justice Smith.
Olivia Wilde celebrated rom-com director Katie Rose Silberman with a photobooth selfie on Saturday night.
If Beale Street Could Talk's Colman Domingo attended a celebration for The Favourite on Saturday night.
Pose star Mj Rodriguez caught her light the Friday before the Golden Globes.
John Cho reunited with his Searching cast and crew at a brunch before the Golden Globes.