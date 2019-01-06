Destination: Hollywood

Golden Globes 2019: How Indya Moore, Lena Waithe, Brie Larson, and More Celebrities Pre-Gamed the Big Night

Every January, Hollywood's biggest celebrities shake off those relaxing post-holiday vacation vibes and latch onto the glitz and glam of awards season, with the Golden Globes ringing in the new year. While the Golden Globe Awards holds the reputation for being one of the wilder, more fun ceremonies about town, one almost has to wonder how the celebrities even make it to the biggest party of the month after they spend an entire weekend pre-gaming the Globes with even more parties (and the occasional stop-over in the desert for the Palm Springs International Film Festival). In the days leading up to the big event where television and film performers are celebrated alongside one another, plenty of soirées are thrown to celebrate the imminent wins, and all of your favorites commemorated the big night with selfies and more. While Lena Waithe and Brian Tyree Henry threw a Hollywood luncheon on Saturday, Queer Eye's Bobby Berk opted for a museum day in the city, Pose's Indya Moore caught some rays while serving classic Hollywood glamour, and Debby Ryan went for a hike. Anyone who fancies themselves to be of any importance has already touched down in Los Angeles, waiting to party at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday night. See how all of your favorite celebrities pre-gamed for their big night, here.
Indya Moore
Indya Moore took on the sunset the weekend before the 2019 Golden Globes.

Lakeith Stanfield kicked off Golden Globes weekend with a bathroom selfie, and a jacket so tight he couldn't put his arms down.

Shaun Ross and Cody Fern took a picture together at the Chateau Marmont on Saturday.

Lena Waithe and Brian Tyree Henry linked up for a pre-Golden Globes creative luncheon on Saturday.

Bobby Berk made an obligatory Instagram stop at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday.

Debby Ryan, fresh off a post-engagement high, got some endorphins on a hike in Los Angeles before the Globes.

It was a Crazy Ex-Girlfriend cast reunion kind of evening for Rachel Bloom and Burl Moseley on Saturday night.

Detective Pikachu star Kathryn Newton opted for 1960s glam during a big night out at the Chateau Marmont before the Globes, and posed with co-star Justice Smith.

Olivia Wilde celebrated rom-com director Katie Rose Silberman with a photobooth selfie on Saturday night.

If Beale Street Could Talk's Colman Domingo attended a celebration for The Favourite on Saturday night.

Pose star Mj Rodriguez caught her light the Friday before the Golden Globes.

John Cho reunited with his Searching cast and crew at a brunch before the Golden Globes.

Brie Larson eased into the Golden Globes weekend by greeting the sun.

