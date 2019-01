Every January, Hollywood 's biggest celebrities shake off those relaxing post-holiday vacation vibes and latch onto the glitz and glam of awards season, with the Golden Globes ringing in the new year. While the Golden Globe Awards holds the reputation for being one of the wilder, more fun ceremonies about town, one almost has to wonder how the celebrities even make it to the biggest party of the month after they spend an entire weekend pre-gaming the Globes with even more parties (and the occasional stop-over in the desert for the Palm Springs International Film Festival). In the days leading up to the big event where television and film performers are celebrated alongside one another, plenty of soirées are thrown to celebrate the imminent wins, and all of your favorites commemorated the big night with selfies and more. While Lena Waithe and Brian Tyree Henry threw a Hollywood luncheon on Saturday, Queer Eye 's Bobby Berk opted for a museum day in the city, Pose 's Indya Moore caught some rays while serving classic Hollywood glamour, and Debby Ryan went for a hike. Anyone who fancies themselves to be of any importance has already touched down in Los Angeles, waiting to party at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday night. See how all of your favorite celebrities pre-gamed for their big night, here.