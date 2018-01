There’s nothing Hollywood loves more than a fashionable It girl. On Saturday afternoon, during the midst of Golden Globes-mania, the newest class of in-demand actresses came together for a luncheon hosted by Lynn Hirshberg celebrating W Magazine's It Girls with Dior, held at A.O.C. restaurant in Los Angeles. Among those in attendance were Tracee Ellis Ross, Sadie Sink , Hong Chau, Camila Mendes, Rachel Brosnahan, Sistine Stallone , and Katherine Langford , the latter just 24 hours from celebrating her very first Golden Globe nomination for her role in Thirteen Reasons Why. While Langford will undoubtedly join the Time’s Up movement to wear black on the red carpet tomorrow, for the daytime occasion she opted for a more casual look, donning a Dior t-shirt and black silk chiffon dress. Here, take a look inside the star-studded event.