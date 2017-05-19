View as SlideshowStyle Evolution

Grace Jones' Most Iconic Looks Through the Years, From Studio 54 to Age 69

Born in Jamaica, the singer, supermodel, and actress Grace Jones moved with her family to New York as a teenager in the 1960s, and was quickly sucked into the social scene. By 18, she had a modeling contract with Wilhelmina and began working with designers such as Yves Saint Laurent in Paris and photographers like Helmut Newton, Guy Bourdin, and Hans Feurer, who fell for her androgynous style and bold features. In the late '70s, she also had a successful singing career, which eventually led her to Studio 54, where she would become the patron saint of both disco music and style. And ten years later, she would land her first major acting role as a Bond girl in "A View to a Kill" alongside Roger Moore, proving that she really could do it all. Today, at the age of 69, she's still as bold and busy as ever, with new music in the works and red carpet appearances that continue to raise the bar.
Naomi Campbell and Grace Jones celebrate Grace Jones&#39; 42nd birthday in 1990 at the Stringfellow&#39;s Nightclub in New York City.
Ron Galella/Getty Images
Grace Jones' 42nd birthday, 1990

Naomi Campbell and Grace Jones celebrate Grace Jones' 42nd birthday in 1990 at the Stringfellow's Nightclub in New York City.

John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive
Nightclubbing tour, 1981

The iconic publicity poster for a stop on Grace Jones' 'Nightclubbing' record tour in France in 1981. She wears a wide-shoulder suit jacket.

Gilles Petard/Getty Images
Photo session, 1977

A young Grace Jones poses for a portrait in 1977 wearing a blonde wig, wire bracelets and dramatic cat eye makeup.

Dave Hogan
New York City, 1989

Grace Jones wears a cutaway dress and black straw hat for a night out in New York City in 1989.

Waring Abbott/Getty Images
Studio 54, 1978

Grace Jones dances at the disco club Studio 54 in New York City in 1978 wearing a shimmering blue top and cape.

Keith Hamshere/Getty Images
"A View To A Kill" promo, 1984.

Grace Jones poses for a James Bond "A View To A Kill" promotional poster wearing a leather jacket and leggings in 1984.

Anthony Barboza/Getty Images
Studio session, 1981

Grace Jones poses in a bright red hat, multi-colored bolero top, and gloves for a studio portrait session in 1981.

Rob Verhorst/Getty Images
Amsterdam, 1981

Grace Jones performs live at The Carre Theatre in Amsterdam, Netherlands in 1981 wearing a bustier top meant to look like a woman's chest.

Ron Galella/Getty Images
"A View to a Kill" party, 1985

Grace Jones attends the James Bond "A View to Kill" screening party in 1985 wearing a leather jacket, head scarf, and David Bowie-esque sunglasses.

Rob Verhorst
Amsterdam, 1981

Grace Jones performs live at The Carre Theatre in Amsterdam, Netherlands in 1981 wearing a full suit set and low heels.

Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images
Photo session, 1987

Grace Jones poses in knee-high red boots and a shimmering red top for a photo session in 1987 with Angelo Deligio.

Catherine McGann/Getty Images
Madonna's "Sex" book party, 1992

Grace Jones dances in a jumpsuit at the party for Madonna's book "Sex" in 1992 at Industria Superstudio in New York City.

Dave Hogan/Getty Images
On stage, summer of 1989

Grace Jones performs on stage in a bustier, head piece, and billowing gown on stage in the summer of 1989.

Ron Galella/Getty Images
Le Vie en Rose Restaurant, 1987

Grace Jones exits Le Vie en Rose Restaurant in New York City wearing a purple suit and matching fur coat and hat.

Todd Williamson Archive/Getty Images
New York Fashion Week, 2006

Grace Jones wears a full black Diesel outfit while sitting front row at New York Fashion Week Fall 2006 for a show at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

Gregory Pace/Getty Images
New York City, 2003

Grace Jones wearing an outfit designed by Issey Miyake with a corset top to a party in New York City.

