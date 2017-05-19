Grace Jones' Most Iconic Looks Through the Years, From Studio 54 to Age 69

Naomi Campbell and Grace Jones celebrate Grace Jones' 42nd birthday in 1990 at the Stringfellow's Nightclub in New York City.
The iconic publicity poster for a stop on Grace Jones' 'Nightclubbing' record tour in France in 1981. She wears a wide-shoulder suit jacket.
A young Grace Jones poses for a portrait in 1977 wearing a blonde wig, wire bracelets and dramatic cat eye makeup.
Grace Jones wears a cutaway dress and black straw hat for a night out in New York City in 1989.
Grace Jones dances at the disco club Studio 54 in New York City in 1978 wearing a shimmering blue top and cape.
Grace Jones poses for a James Bond "A View To A Kill" promotional poster wearing a leather jacket and leggings in 1984.
Grace Jones poses in a bright red hat, multi-colored bolero top, and gloves for a studio portrait session in 1981.
Grace Jones performs live at The Carre Theatre in Amsterdam, Netherlands in 1981 wearing a bustier top meant to look like a woman's chest.
Grace Jones attends the James Bond "A View to Kill" screening party in 1985 wearing a leather jacket, head scarf, and David Bowie-esque sunglasses.
Grace Jones performs live at The Carre Theatre in Amsterdam, Netherlands in 1981 wearing a full suit set and low heels.
Grace Jones poses in knee-high red boots and a shimmering red top for a photo session in 1987 with Angelo Deligio.
Grace Jones dances in a jumpsuit at the party for Madonna's book "Sex" in 1992 at Industria Superstudio in New York City.
Grace Jones performs on stage in a bustier, head piece, and billowing gown on stage in the summer of 1989.
Grace Jones exits Le Vie en Rose Restaurant in New York City wearing a purple suit and matching fur coat and hat.
Grace Jones wears a full black Diesel outfit while sitting front row at New York Fashion Week Fall 2006 for a show at the Hammerstein Ballroom.
Grace Jones wearing an outfit designed by Issey Miyake with a corset top to a party in New York City.