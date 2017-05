Grace Jones' Most Iconic Looks Through the Years, From Studio 54 to Age 69

Born in Jamaica, the singer, supermodel, and actress Grace Jones moved with her family to New York as a teenager in the 1960s, and was quickly sucked into the social scene. By 18, she had a modeling contract with Wilhelmina and began working with designers such as Yves Saint Laurent in Paris and photographers like Helmut Newton, Guy Bourdin, and Hans Feurer, who fell for her androgynous style and bold features. In the late '70s, she also had a successful singing career, which eventually led her to Studio 54 , where she would become the patron saint of both disco music and style. And ten years later, she would land her first major acting role as a Bond girl in "A View to a Kill" alongside Roger Moore, proving that she really could do it all. Today, at the age of 69, she's still as bold and busy as ever, with new music in the works and red carpet appearances that continue to raise the bar.