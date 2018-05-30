The Gucci Cruise 2019 Show Featured a Ghostly Clash of the Patterns

Backstage at the Gucci Cruise 2019 Runway Show in Arles, France on Wednesday, May 30th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Gucci Cruise 2019 Runway Show in Arles, France on Wednesday, May 30th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Gucci Cruise 2019 Runway Show in Arles, France on Wednesday, May 30th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Gucci Cruise 2019 Runway Show in Arles, France on Wednesday, May 30th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Gucci Cruise 2019 Runway Show in Arles, France on Wednesday, May 30th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Gucci Cruise 2019 Runway Show in Arles, France on Wednesday, May 30th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Gucci Cruise 2019 Runway Show in Arles, France on Wednesday, May 30th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Gucci Cruise 2019 Runway Show in Arles, France on Wednesday, May 30th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Gucci Cruise 2019 Runway Show in Arles, France on Wednesday, May 30th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Gucci Cruise 2019 Runway Show in Arles, France on Wednesday, May 30th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Gucci Cruise 2019 Runway Show in Arles, France on Wednesday, May 30th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Gucci Cruise 2019 Runway Show in Arles, France on Wednesday, May 30th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Gucci Cruise 2019 Runway Show in Arles, France on Wednesday, May 30th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Gucci Cruise 2019 Runway Show in Arles, France on Wednesday, May 30th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Gucci Cruise 2019 Runway Show in Arles, France on Wednesday, May 30th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Gucci Cruise 2019 Runway Show in Arles, France on Wednesday, May 30th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Gucci Cruise 2019 Runway Show in Arles, France on Wednesday, May 30th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Gucci Cruise 2019 Runway Show in Arles, France on Wednesday, May 30th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Gucci Cruise 2019 Runway Show in Arles, France on Wednesday, May 30th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.