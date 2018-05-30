Resort

The Gucci Cruise 2019 Show Featured a Ghostly Clash of the Patterns

Leave it to Gucci to hold their cruise 2019 show at Promenade des Alyscamps, a massive Roman cemetery located in Arles, France. The sprawling ancient necropolis is known for its numerous tombs of bishops, was referenced in Dante's Inferno, and became the site of painting excursions for Paul Gauguin and Vincent van Gogh. As the primary cemetery for Arles, Alyscamps has been around prior to the 4th century, when it became famous for being the burial site of Saint Genesius, a martyr who refused to follow orders from the Romans. Interestingly enough, Saint Genesius was decapitated, and perhaps the site of the cruise show was a callback to the severed heads carried by models at Gucci's 2018 Fall/Winter runway show. Inspired by death and the afterlife, Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele took a macabre graveyard and filled it with a ghostly parade of models sporting clashes of patterns and colors, from florals and stripes, to plaid and hand-painted cartoonish mushrooms. Capes and crosses decorated the models as a finishing touch for those who walked the fiery runway in France.
Backstage at the Gucci Cruise 2019 Runway Show in Arles, France on Wednesday, May 30th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.
