For some New Yorkers, there's only one place to spend the summer: on the East End of Long Island, in the spendy seaside enclave know to all as the Hamptons . The influx of out-of-towners typically hits peak in August, but the streets of hamlets like East Hampton are already hopping. Unfortunately, there hasn't yet been a repeat sighting of Justin Bieber valiantly directing traffic , but there's still plenty going on in Montauk, a longtime magnet for beautiful surfer boys and girls , not to mention cool teens . (Both Presley Gerber and Malia Obama rang in their birthdays at perennial party hot spot Surf Lodge last summer.) From tennis players and golfers working on their tans to shoppers prowling the boutiques, here's an up-close look at the best Hamptons moments and street style so far.