Summer

The Best Street Style Moments From This Summer in the Hamptons

For some New Yorkers, there's only one place to spend the summer: on the East End of Long Island, in the spendy seaside enclave know to all as the Hamptons. The influx of out-of-towners typically hits peak in August, but the streets of hamlets like East Hampton are already hopping. Unfortunately, there hasn't yet been a repeat sighting of Justin Bieber valiantly directing traffic, but there's still plenty going on in Montauk, a longtime magnet for beautiful surfer boys and girls, not to mention cool teens. (Both Presley Gerber and Malia Obama rang in their birthdays at perennial party hot spot Surf Lodge last summer.) From tennis players and golfers working on their tans to shoppers prowling the boutiques, here's an up-close look at the best Hamptons moments and street style so far.
and
A chic woman poses next to park bench
Lea Winkler
1/25

A scene from the Hamptons in East Hampton, New York, June 2019. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Lea Winkler
2/25

A scene from the Hamptons in Ditch Plains, Montauk, New York, June 2019. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Lea Winkler
3/25

A scene from the Hamptons in Ash, East Hampton, New York, June 2019. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Lea Winkler
4/25

A scene from the Hamptons in Montauk, New York, June 2019. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Lea Winkler
5/25

A scene from the Hamptons in Village of Southampton, New York, June 2019. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Lea Winkler
6/25

A scene from the Hamptons in Montauk, New York, June 2019. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Lea Winkler
7/25

A scene from the Hamptons in Montauk, New York, June 2019. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Lea Winkler
8/25

A scene from the Hamptons in Newtown Lane, East Hampton, New York, June 2019. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Lea Winkler
9/25

A scene from the Hamptons at the Surf Lodge, Montauk, New York, June 2019. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Lea Winkler
10/25

A scene from the Hamptons in East Hampton, New York, June 2019. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Lea Winkler
11/25

A scene from the Hamptons in Navy Beach, Montauk, New York, June 2019. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Lea Winkler
12/25

A scene from the Hamptons in Sag Harbor, New York, June 2019. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Lea Winkler
13/25

A scene from the Hamptons in Sag Harbor, New York, June 2019. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Lea Winkler
14/25

A scene from the Hamptons in Montauk, New York, June 2019. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Lea Winkler
15/25

Portrait of the Montauk, New York, June 2019. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Lea Winkler
16/25

A scene from the Hamptons in Sag Harbor, New York, June 2019. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Lea Winkler
17/25

A scene from the Hamptons in Montauk Downs Golf Course, Montauk, New York, June 2019. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Lea Winkler
18/25

A scene from the Hamptons in Ditch Plains, Montauk, New York, June 2019. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Lea Winkler
19/25

A scene from the Hamptons in East Hampton, New York, June 2019. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Lea Winkler
20/25

A scene from the Hamptons in East Hampton Village, New York, June 2019. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Lea Winkler
21/25

A scene from the Hamptons in Montauk Downs, Montauk, New York, June 2019. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Lea Winkler
22/25

A scene from the Hamptons in Village of Southampton, New York, June 2019. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Lea Winkler
23/25

A scene from the Hamptons in Montauk, New York, June 2019. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Lea Winkler
24/25

A scene from the Hamptons at Two Trees Stables, Bridgehampton, New York, June 2019. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Lea Winkler
25/25

A scene from the Hamptons at the Montauk Lake Club, Montauk, New York, June 2019. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Keywords

HamptonsMontaukStreet Style