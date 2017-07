How Harry Styles Transformed His Wardrobe From Average Teenager to Risk-Taking Solo Artist And Leading Man

It's here. After much anticipation, Harry Styles' first solo single “Sign of the Times” was released today. The song is a sprawling five minutes and 41 seconds that touches upon musical styles of both Queen and David Bowie--a far cry from his teeny-bopper One Direction days. With a full album coming soon, Styles admits he is feeling the pressure to make sure the new music is up to par. Not helping in the weightiness of the situation? For his 21st birthday, Adele gifted him her 21 album and said, “I did some pretty cool stuff when I was 21," he revealed recently. Yikes. Luckily, Styles has already proved he is nothing short of a global superstar. Not only is this the beginning of his solo music career, but Styles’ will also star in Christopher Nolan’s new summer film, Dunkirk . And then there is his fashion. Never one to stick to a traditional shirt and pants, the singer has come to be known for his affinity of skinny jeans, Hawaiian shirts, and sparkly boots , preferably by Gucci and Saint Laurent . In celebration of Styles’ new film Dunkirk, here is a look at his style evolution from teenage heartthrob to established fashion risk-taker.