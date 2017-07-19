How Harry Styles Transformed His Wardrobe From Average Teenager to Risk-Taking Solo Artist And Leading Man

For an X Factor UK press conference, young Harry Styles arrives in classic black jeans and a gray button-down shirt.
Styles is all smiles in a graphic tee and a sports coat greeting fans at BBC Radio in London.
Styles goes casual with black jeans, a gray t-shirt and Converse while hanging out with Nick Grimshaw at the Shoreditch House in London.
True to the trends, Styles wears a blazer with pushed up sleeves over a gray shirt at BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards.
Styles appears on the Late Show With David Letterman with his band One Direction in a dark look and leather moto boots.
Styles gets buttoned up in a double-breasted suit and patterned shirt at a dinner in London.
Seen in Miami Beach to film a One Direction music video, Styles steps out in unbuttoned plaid shirt and a tan hat.
Styles, showing off his tattoos in an unbuttoned shirt, and Miley Cyrus pose together backstage at the 2013 Teen Choice Awards.
For the World Premiere of One Direction This is Us, Styles wears a heart print Burberry shirt under a black suit.
Styles wears a dark wool coat over an animal print shirt and black jeans at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2014 show.
For the 2013 British Fashion Awards, the London megastar shows up in a sheer black shirt, blazer, and a scarf.
Seen out with friends (Hi, Ed Sheeran), Styles wears a Calvin Klein sweatshirt and a head scarf wrapped around his famous locks.
At the launch for One Direction’s fragrance, Styles wears a oversized plaid shirt, unbuttoned in his usual manner, tight jeans, and a large hat.
Styles goes full rock-and-roll at LAX in all black jeans and t-shirt, accessorized with a blue scarf, wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses.
Styles, along with the other boys of One Direction, attend the Royal Variety Performance with the Royal family. Styles wears an animal print jacket over a black low-cut shirt.
Performing with One Direction at the 2014 American Music Awards, Styles wears a gold embellished jacket and low-rise jeans.
Taking a major fashion risk on the red carpet, Styles wears a Lanvin striped suit and black boots.
Styles attends the Glam Rock Christmas Party in London in a revealing black shirt and long, striped trousers.
Attending the Capital FM Summertime Ball with One Direction, Styles wears a chevron-printed shirt with a skinny scarf.
Styles wears a bold Saint Laurent bomber jacket to perform One Direction’s latest single as part of Good Morning America’s summer concert series.
Fearlessly wearing a Gucci geometric print two-piece suit and black leather boots, Styles attended an event in London.
Styles greets his adoring fans in a navy spring coat and gray jeans on his way into BBC Radio 2.
Not ever afraid to take a risk on the red carpet, Styles wears a floral Gucci suit with wide-legged trousers.
For the BBC Music Awards, Styles wore black and white vertical striped pants and a black shirt. Here he is on the red carpet with his bandmates from One Direction.
Styles shows off his dramatic haircut, but keeps it classic in his fashion choices with a perfect fitting black suit and crisp white shirt.
Harry Styles performs "Sign of the Times" in a Gucci suit on Saturday Night Live.
Styles performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza wearing a shocking pink suit.
Styles stays committed to Gucci in a logo sweatshirt while out in Paris in 2017.
Promoting his new album, Styles wears a red plaid suit out in London.
Harry Styles attends the 'Dunkirk' World Premiere at Odeon Leicester Square on July 13, 2017 in London, England.
Harry Styles attends "Dunkirk" Premiere at Ocine on July 16, 2017 in Dunkerque, France.
Harry Styles attends the "DUNKIRK" premiere in New York City.