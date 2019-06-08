In the living room, a painting by Xue Song hangs above the Paul Evans sofa. The Embryo chair is by Marc Newson, the silver seating sculpture by Ron Arad, and the Monogold coffee table by Yves Klein. The 18th-century Jean-Baptiste Boulard armchair was a gift from Fares’s mother. Inside of Tania Fares’s home. Photographs by Ambroise Tézenas for W Magazine.