Among the many things about Big Little Lies that are meme-able and adored, the incredible Southern California houses—variously described as "real estate porn" or or "architectural porn" or "beachfront property porn"—rank high up there. The luxe bungalows, seaside mansions, and general indoor-outdoor high-net-worth vibes are as integral to the appeal of HBO's sensational drama as the Monterey Five. In the pages of W, too, there has been much house porn to be had over the years, from a hidden artist's utopia in Mexico City to an Italian aristocrat's family compound on Lake Como to a modernist fantasy in the Hollywood Hills . And these houses, owned and decorated and lavished upon by insiders in the worlds of art, fashion, society, and celebrity, do—dare we say it—achieve even greater levels of architectural envy. Before the highly anticipated season 2 of Big Little Lies premieres this Sunday night, bringing with it even more high-end interior GIFS, here's an appetizer of the best house photography in W.