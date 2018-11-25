How to Detox From the Holidays Like a Model

"Water, water, water."
"I like water with lemon. That’s my go-to; I always drink water. I love green tea with honey and lemon."
"Ginger and fermented foods. They help your skin, your immune system, and your gut!"
"I love great tea and my meals from Sakara Life!"
"I would say just to drink lots of water and eat clean. When you eat clean, it kind of shows in your skin and in your body, and you want everything to work together."
"My midwife introduced me to WiseWays Detox Bath Crystals—great after flights."
"People underestimate the power of a good sleep."
"I stay away from sugar and drink lots of water."
"I take an arsenal of maca powder, turmeric, chlorophyll drops, probiotics and of course vitamin C."
"Carry fennel tea with you or eat cucumbers to help de-bloat when traveling."
"Plenty of water, enough sleep, clean diet, and exercise."
"I drink [apple cider vinegar] with water, so probably one tablespoon with one big glass of water, and it makes a huge difference with everything."
