52 Luxurious Gift Ideas for Every Woman This Holiday Season

There’s no need for an ugly Christmas sweater this holiday season when you can fully customize a chic vintage-inspired one, thanks to Gucci. Add any letter of the alphabet to a hunter green, ivory, red, and navy crewneck or cardigan style.
Buy now: Gucci sweater, $1,700, gucci.com.
While the gift of a classic Max Mara coat would be a welcome gift, this furry bag with handle is the way to go for the woman who loves a little flair.
Buy now: Max Mara bag, $1,935, maxmara.com.
There is always a woman on the list who would love to receive a Chanel perfume for Christmas. This holiday season, surprise her with the new limited edition of No. 5, that arrives in a fiery red festive bottle.
Buy now: Chanel No. 5 Eau de Parfum, 3.4 oz, $160, chanel.com
Leave it to Italy’s king of knitwear to create the most luxurious pair of soft cashmere gloves. This is a great gift idea for all the chic women on your list.
Buy now: Brunello Cucinelli gloves, $695, brunellocucinelli.com.
Women that prefer the “Old Céline” will love Gabriela Hearst’s eponymous line. This trench will be a keeper for the ages.
Buy now: Gabriela Hearst coat, $2,790, farfetch.com.
The O.G. Burberry check is back and more covetable than ever. This sweet ‘Thomas Bear’ collectable charm is the perfect stocking stuffer.
Buy now: Burberry charm, $150, burberry.com.
Embrace the western spirit that has been cascading through the collections with a gift of Prada’s latest Sidonie bag, in lux brown suede with silver hardware.
Buy now: Prada bag, $1,950, prada.com.
Gift the chic woman in your life a luxe cashmere sweater, complete with her initials embroidered on it. Two placements are offered, either on the back at the neck or on the lower front. Both options are sure to elevate the classic jeans-and-sweater look.
Buy now: Misha Nonoo customized sweater, $225, mishanonoo.com.
For the woman who believes fashion is art, gift her a limited edition (1 of 25!) pair of Helmut Lang cowboy boots, hand-painted by the abstract artist and filmmaker Sarah Morris. This exclusive boot pays homage to Helmut Lang’s Spring 1994 show, where models walked wearing painted cowboy boots.
Buy now: Helmut Lang boots, $1,500, helmutlang.com.
A watch is always a brilliant holiday gift idea for her--and the mixed metal look of this Salvatore Ferragamo watch feels extra luxurious.
Buy now: Salvatore Ferragamo watch, price upon request, salvatoreferragamo.com.
For the woman on your list who already owns her fair share of leopard spots, gift her this luxurious tiger stripe shearling.
Buy now: Yves Salomon coat, $2,920, yves-salomon.com.
As if the Spanish brand’s Puzzle bag wasn’t lust worthy enough, Loewe’s mini version is utterly collectable in its variety of colors--especially the raspberry-hued sac.
Buy now: Loewe mini puzzle bag, $1,750, modaoperandi.com.
Trade in your Fairisle favorite for this new colorful iteration from Italian up-and-coming knitwear label, Alanui. A great gift idea for the woman in your life who loves to mix prints.
Buy now: Alanui sweater, $1,448 farfetch.com.
This pearl hair barrette is a very sweet and chic gift for women of all ages.
Buy now: Jennifer Behr barrette, $152, shopbop.com.
Get cozy when it starts to snow outside in this winter white merino wool knit from Rag & Bone. This chunky sweater is a great holiday gift idea for her.
Buy now: Rag & Bone sweater, $350, barneys.com.
Chitose Abe’s Sacai has collaborated with none other than Aussie brand UGG to create what is perhaps the coziest shoe of all time. Gift to any woman on your list who relishes in hygge season.
Buy now: Sacai x UGG shoe, $375, ugg.com.
This is the perfect shearling-trimmed backpack for any woman on your gift list who is about to embark upon a wintery getaway.
Buy now: Kate Spade bag, $458, katespade.com.
Winter is coming, so bundle up in this limited-edition puffer coat from Kenzo. The down-filled coat will be a weekend essential, but can also be styled over dresses for an edgier look.
Buy now: Kenzo coat, $695, kenzo.com.
The bucket bag trend is showing no sign of stopping. This holiday season, gift Christian Louboutin’s newest bag, the Mary Jane, to the girlfriend in your life.
Buy now: Christian Louboutin bag, $1,490, nordstrom.com.
This holiday season, gift the avid skier in your life a chic look for the slopes. In collaboration with Rossignol, the French alpine sports clothier, this puffer jacket and ski pant will keep the recipient nice and toasty until it’s time for some mulled wine.
Buy now: Tommy X Rossignol jacket, $730, usa.tommy.com and matching pant, $440, usa.tommy.com.
After last season’s bomb cyclone and polar vortex, chances are she’ll be in need of a new pair of winter boots. Jimmy Choo has you covered - their new boot features a heated sole that is charged with a USB cable and is controlled by a special Jimmy Choo app.
Buy now: Jimmy Choo Voyager boots, $1,895, jimmychoo.com.
This holiday season, wrap her up in an exquisite robe coat. We love this cashmere version from Akris, in a rich navy blue.
Buy now: Akris coat, $5,990, netaporter.com.
A perfect stocking stuffer, these sterling silver Sophie Buhai 'everday' earrings are a great gift idea for any jewelry lover.
Buy now: Sophie Buhai earrings, $375, theline.com.
Snuggle up in Coach’s latest covetable coat, a fuzzy shearling and suede hoodie. And it is reversible, and who doesn’t love a 2-for-1?
Buy now: coach.com.
These cashmere and silk blend pants may be the most luxurious lounge pants you can possibly gift this holiday season. Cozy up in these with a good book.
Buy now: Fabiana Filippi pants, $720, farfetch.com.
Though technically an engagement ring, this beautiful slim pink gold and diamond ring from Cartier would look just as beautiful among a stack of rings, on the left hand or not.
Buy now: Cartier ring, $2,990, cartier.com.
This season, the iconic fashion editor Grace Coddington teamed up with fellow pet-lover Nicolas Ghesquiere to create a capsule for Louis Vuitton, featuring her cheeky and playful animal sketches. This pajama set is the ultimate gift idea for any cat lady in your life.
Buy now: Louis Vuitton pajama top, $1,870, louisvuitton.com and matching pant, $1,730,louisvuitton.com.
Sleeper, the fashion’s latest cult favorite lable, has a knack for creating PJs and soft linen slips that so chic they deserve to be worn outside the bedroom. Same goes for their most recent creation, a pair of neutral-hued shearling slippers, a perfect gift idea for any woman who likes to cozy up at home or make a statement on the streets.
Buy now: Sleeper slippers, $390, the-sleeper.com.
For a luxurious shower, gift her this Korean soap, made from sesame seed, barley tea, and clay, which will leave her skin feeling ultra-smooth.
Buy now: Binu Binu scrub, $18, goop.com.
The Italian lingerie label Intimissimi is set to become the American girl’s go-to lingerie label. Gift your significant other a lace-trimmed cami and tap pant set - you can even have the recipient’s initials embroidered on the set as part of Intimissimi’s customization program.
Buy now: Intimissimi camisole, $69, intimissimi.com and shorts, $49, intimissimi.com.
This season’s luxurious holiday scent is a blend of amber, vanilla, and lavender, and comes in equally-festive packaging.
Buy now: Diptyque Baume d'Ambre candle, $72, bergdorf.com.
It’s party time! This velvet bow clip, from Miu Miu, is just the festive accessory needed to polish off any holiday party look.
Buy now: Miu Miu bow, $195, farfetch.com.
Is there anything more festive than a glittering bag? Make her sparkle this season with a revamp of the classic 1969 bag in silver paillettes with thin metal shoulder strap.
Buy now: Paco Rabanne bag, $1,250, bergdorfgoodman.com.
Gift her one of this season’s most fun party pumps. Complete with crystal bow, these velvet d’Orsay shoes will add sparkle to any look.
Buy now: Tory Burch shoes, $378, toryburch.com.
Fashion entrepreneur and Tank editor Caroline Issa has debuted her first beauty collaboration. For anyone who loves a red lip, this new Caroline Issa x Kjaer Weis lipstick is the perfect gift - and as an added bonus, 25% of each sale of the collaboration lipstick goes to the non-profit Women for Women International, which supports women from war-torn regions.
Buy now: Caroline Issa x Kjaer Weis Amour Rouge liptstick, $56, [kjaerweis.com]](https://kjaerweis.com/product/kjaerweis-x-carolineissa{:target=_blank}{: rel=nofollow}).
Tod’s has teamed up with Alessandro Dell'acqua for a holiday-themed capsule collection. These pumps - complete with velvet detailing and ankle strap - will take any look from office to cocktail party.
Buy now: Tod’s shoes, $845, tods.com.
What is that they say about good gifts coming in small packages? This gorgeous gilded box bag from Saint Laurent is sure to make her swoon.
Buy now: Saint Laurent By Anthony Vaccarello, $11,900, 212-980-2970 or ysl.com.
Well she’ll certainly need something to wear to all of those glamorous holiday parties. Gift her this charming sequin number from Jason Wu, who is known for his chic red carpet duds.
Buy now: Jason Wu dress, $1,895, netaporter.com.
Get into the festive spirit with this pink-hued mini jeweled satchel from Alexander McQueen. Simply slip your fingers through the crystal ring handle to carry as a clutch, or wear crossbody using the leather and chain strap.
Buy now: Alexander McQueen bag, $1,990, alexandermcqueen.com.
A great stocking stuffer, this luxurious Rodin cream - packed with rich Vitamin C - is sure to hydrate all dry skin this winter season.
Buy now: Rodin body cream, $88, goop.com.
A charming gift idea for the woman on your list who has booked a winter escape to a tropical locale, or for the woman who is merely dreaming of one, this Morgan Lane embroidered sleep mask says it all.
Buy now: Morgan Lane eye mask, $160, modaoperandi.com.
At this point it is safe to say everyone you know has an Apple Watch. A great gift idea for her is this new Apple watch color-blocked leather band, created in collaboration with Hèrmes.
Buy now: Apple Watch Hermès strap, $339, apple.com.
Sunny days are ahead, despite plunging temperatures and pending snowstorms. She’ll look amazing in these new Oliver Peoples x The Row square-shaped pair.
Buy now: Oliver Peoples x The Row, $455, modaoperandi.com.
For the woman in your life who is always at the beach or catching the next wave, this color-blocked long sleeve maillot will be a lovely addition for her next adventure.
Buy now: Angelys Balek swimsuit, $161, farfetch.com.
Fancy a cruise on the French Riviera? If time can’t allow for a decadent trip in the midst of the holiday season, this charming nautical-themed bag, from Chanel’s cruise 2019 collection, is the next best thing.
Buy now: Chanel handbag, $4,800, available at select CHANEL Boutiques nationwide. For more information, please call (800) 550 0005 or visit chanel.com.
Valentino proves that even denim can be luxurious. Pack these espadrilles on your next sandy escape.
Buy now: Valentino espadrille, $745, neimanmarcus.com.
The beloved jewelry designer Solange Azagury-Partridge has designer a collection called Scribbles, and this new ring simply belongs on the dance floor of some hot, tropical, destination.
Buy now: Solange Azagury-Partridge ring, price upon request, solange.co.uk.
The cabana towel gets a luxe upgrade thanks to these gorgeous Hèrmes fringe towels. This sorbet-hued towel will make an ultra-luxe gift for the ultra-chic woman in your life.
Buy now: Hèrmes beach blanket, $540, hermes.com.
Maria La Rosa makes some of the most beautiful and luxurious socks in the world, but the brand also knows how to have some fun. This pair is a perfect stocking stuffer.
Buy now: Maria La Rosa socks, $55, netaporter.com.
For the woman in your life with all of the big ideas, this sunny yellow Smythson notebook, declaring ‘Herein Lies Brilliance,’ makes for a great holiday gift.
Buy now: Smythson notebook, $75, netaporter.com.
While your significant other I’m sure always appreciates a beautiful set of lingerie, this luxurious kimono robe from Agent Provocateur will be sure to please.
Buy now: Agent Provocateur robe, $1,525, agentprovocateur.com.