52 Luxurious Gift Ideas for Every Woman This Holiday Season

Starting to stress about what to get the amazing women in your life? Look no farther than W's ultimate guide to holiday gift ideas for her. Here, you'll find 52 hand-picked holiday gifts for just about anyone on your list. Treat sisters and close friends to special items that will help combat the forthcoming winter weather, including cozy sweaters from Gucci, heated winter boots from Jimmy Choo (controlled by an app on your smartphone , no less!), and the limited edition of Chanel No. 5, in a gorgeous red bottle. Help mom unwind gorgeous shearling slippers from cult favorite fashion label Sleeper, or an oversized knit from Rag & Bone —all that is missing is a cozy fire. Your girlfriends deserves something sparkly, and for them, try out a Jennifer Behr pearl hair barrette or party shoes from Tory Burch. Gift a brand new Salvatore Ferragamo watch to a doting sister, and Brunello Cucinelli gloves for the sometimes-challenging sister-in-law. We have gifts for the skier, the woman who prefers après ski, and the woman who wants nothing to do with cold weather and is high-tailing it to the nearest beach. Now, the only way for you to unwind is to get all of your holiday shopping done early —so start shopping now, and use our handy guide to the 52 best holiday gift ideas to kick off the gifting season. Just starting your holiday shopping? Check out all of W's ultimate gift guides, here