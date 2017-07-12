New York Fashion Week: Men's

Hugo Boss Turned New York Fashion Week: Men's Into A Very Chic Version of Fleet Week

As immortalized in a particularly enjoyable episode of Sex and the City, once a year, uniformed sailors, marines and coast guardsmen touch down in New York City for what is known as Fleet Week. Well, thanks to Hugo Boss's Spring 2018 collection, now every week can essentially be Fleet Week. Designer Ingo Wilts showed an offering of nautical-inspired pieces featuring subtle details including rope detailing, lace-up collars, and more than a few neck-scarves. Of course, this is Boss, so there was also plenty of perfectly tailored suiting, done in sea-friendly hues of tan, cream, and navy. Outerwear was also strongly represented in the collection, with oversized trenches and windbreakers, as well as patent leather bomber jackets. And for the hipster sailor? Logos abound, seen everywhere from t-shirts to handheld leather pouches. Go backstage with the collection, here.
Backstage before the presentation of Hugo Boss&#39;s Men&#39;s F/W 2017 Collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week Men&#39;s.
Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Backstage before the presentation of Hugo Boss's Men's F/W 2017 Collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week Men's.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Backstage before the presentation of Hugo Boss's Men's F/W 2017 Collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week Men's.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Backstage before the presentation of Hugo Boss's Men's F/W 2017 Collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week Men's.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Backstage before the presentation of Hugo Boss's Men's F/W 2017 Collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week Men's.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Backstage before the presentation of Hugo Boss's Men's F/W 2017 Collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week Men's.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Backstage before the presentation of Hugo Boss's Men's F/W 2017 Collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week Men's.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Backstage before the presentation of Hugo Boss's Men's F/W 2017 Collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week Men's.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Backstage before the presentation of Hugo Boss's Men's F/W 2017 Collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week Men's.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Backstage before the presentation of Hugo Boss's Men's F/W 2017 Collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week Men's.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Backstage before the presentation of Hugo Boss's Men's F/W 2017 Collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week Men's.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Backstage before the presentation of Hugo Boss's Men's F/W 2017 Collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week Men's.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Backstage before the presentation of Hugo Boss's Men's F/W 2017 Collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week Men's.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Backstage before the presentation of Hugo Boss's Men's F/W 2017 Collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week Men's.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Backstage before the presentation of Hugo Boss's Men's F/W 2017 Collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week Men's.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Backstage before the presentation of Hugo Boss's Men's F/W 2017 Collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week Men's.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Backstage before the presentation of Hugo Boss's Men's F/W 2017 Collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week Men's.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Backstage before the presentation of Hugo Boss's Men's F/W 2017 Collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week Men's.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Backstage before the presentation of Hugo Boss's Men's F/W 2017 Collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week Men's.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Backstage before the presentation of Hugo Boss's Men's F/W 2017 Collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week Men's.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Backstage before the presentation of Hugo Boss's Men's F/W 2017 Collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week Men's.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Backstage before the presentation of Hugo Boss's Men's F/W 2017 Collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week Men's.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Backstage before the presentation of Hugo Boss's Men's F/W 2017 Collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week Men's.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Matt Bomer backstage before the presentation of Hugo Boss's Men's F/W 2017 Collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week Men's.

