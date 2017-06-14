View as SlideshowPitti Peacocks

Pitti Uomo Street Style Proves that No One Is Better Dressed Than Italian Men

The parade of street style peacocks at Pitti Uomo—the men's fashion trade show that takes place in Florence—is always a sight to behold. Each year, droves of editors and buyers flock from the shows at London Men's Fashion Week to the Italian city, making the transition from flashy streetwear to classic cuts almost overnight. This season, the main attraction is provided by guest designers Jonathan Anderson and Virgil Abloh, who will present their Spring 2018 men’s collections for J.W.Anderson and Off-White, respectively. (Last year, it was Tim Coppens, and the year before that Raf Simons.) The front row never fails to impress, however, with their impeccably-tailored suits, dapper straw hats, and linen from head-to-toe—even linen vests—proving the lighter the fabric, the harder the man. Mixed among the regulars are a new wave of sneaker-obsessed, sweatpants-wearing men of the streetwear variety, but they, too, step it up for the occasion. See all the best street style looks from this season's Pitti Uomo, here.
Credit
Street style inspiration on the streets of Pitti during men&#39;s fashion week.
Photo by Adam Katz Sinding.
Pitti UomoFlorenceThree Piece SuitVirgil AblohLinenJw AndersonMenswearMens Street StyleFashion WeekStreet Style