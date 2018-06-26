Spring 2019

No Shirt, No Shoes, No Problem at Jacquemus' Menswear Debut in the South of France

From the start, the designer Simon Porte Jacquemus has been loud and proud about the fact that he hails from the south of France. It's no surprise, then, that this Monday, long after the fashion industry's love for his label Jacquemus has outlasted its initial approval from LVMH, he invited a sizable chunk of it home with him, debuting his highly anticipated menswear line on the sunny, picture-perfect coast of Marseille. Having previously credited falling in love as the catalyst for him to branch out from womenswear, it's no surprise that he had quite the optimistic approach to spring 2019; models stepped out barefoot on the shoreline-turned-runway in beachy, breezy looks topped off with bucket hats and blithely teeny bags—more bags, in fact, than Jacquemus has ever created for any women's collection. Indeed, though he's since gone through a breakup, Jacquemus seems to be harboring no ill will towards men; he's even decided to make his men's pieces, which he's planning to keep Mediterranean-style, cost half of the price of his women's. In any case, by the time the sun set on the sand, the designer had once again proved that you can take the boy out of Provence, but you can't—well, see for yourself, here.
Credit
At the Jacquemus &quot;Le Gadjo&quot; mens show on Monday, June 25th at la Calanque de Sormiou in Marseilles, France. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.
Ambra Vernuccio
