Party People

Jared Leto and Lana del Rey Hung Out In a Graveyard

When you think about it, Jared Leto and Lana del Rey are two peas in a pod: both eccentric, California-dwelling artists with a flair for the dramatics and an affinity for Gucci. It makes sense, then, that the latter tapped the two stars as the faces of Gucci Guilty's soon-to-be-launched new fragrance campaign. On Friday night, the house threw a party for the duo at a location just kooky enough for its hosts: the Hollywood Forever cemetery. Also this week, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd dressed up as duo that would have felt quite at home in the cemetery, Beetlejuice and Lydia, for Heidi Klum's annual Halloween bash, and Caitriona Balfe toasted the new season of Outlander at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.
Gucci Guilty Launch Party
Stefanie Keenan
1/14

Alessandro Michele, Lana Del Rey, and Jared Leto attend Gucci Guilty Launch Party at Hollywood Forever on November 2, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Donato Sardella
2/14

Courtney Love attends Gucci Guilty Launch Party at Hollywood Forever on November 2, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Donato Sardella
3/14

Kacy Hill and Rainey Qualley attend Gucci Guilty Launch Party at Hollywood Forever on November 2, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Mike Pont
4/14

Tatiana Maslany attends the New York screening of 'The Price of Free' hosted by YouTube and Participant Media at Museum of Modern Art on November 1, 2018 in New York City.

Stefanie Keenan
5/14

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild attend Nancy Davis, Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton, Nicky Rothschild and Tessa Hilton host Alice + Olivia x Race To Erase MS at Alice + Olivia Boutique on October 27, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Cindy Ord
6/14

Caitriona Balfe attends the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival Red Carpet for "Outlander" Season Four on October 28, 2018 in Savannah, Georgia.

Cindy Ord
7/14

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attends the Opening Night Red Carpet & Screening Of "Roma" at the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 27, 2018 in Savannah, Georgia.

Michael SImon
8/14

Emma Roberts attends Vertical Entertainment presents the Los Angeles premiere of In A Relationship sponsored by Ruffino Wines.

Craig Barritt
9/14

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party Sponsored by SVEDKA Vodka and Party City at Lavo NYC on October 31, 2018 in New York City.

Craig Barritt
10/14

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin attend Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party Sponsored by SVEDKA Vodka and Party City at Lavo NYC on October 31, 2018 in New York City.

Craig Barritt
11/14

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid attend Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party Sponsored by SVEDKA Vodka and Party City at Lavo NYC on October 31, 2018 in New York City.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
12/14

Olivia Palermo and Daniel Martin attend the Cuyana x Daniel Martin Dinner at La Mercerie in New York City.

13/14

Chizuko Yashiro, Yasmin Hemmerle, and Ayako Yoshida attend the Hemmerle 125th anniversary party at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City,

Collins Nai/BFA.com
14/14

Gigi Hadid and Eva Chen attend Saks Fifth Avenue and Eva Chen celebrated the launch of Juno Valentine and The Magical Shoes in New York City.

