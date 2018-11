Jared Leto and Lana del Rey Hung Out In a Graveyard

When you think about it, Jared Leto and Lana del Rey are two peas in a pod: both eccentric, California-dwelling artists with a flair for the dramatics and an affinity for Gucci. It makes sense, then, that the latter tapped the two stars as the faces of Gucci Guilty's soon-to-be-launched new fragrance campaign. On Friday night, the house threw a party for the duo at a location just kooky enough for its hosts: the Hollywood Forever cemetery. Also this week, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd dressed up as duo that would have felt quite at home in the cemetery, Beetlejuice and Lydia, for Heidi Klum's annual Halloween bash , and Caitriona Balfe toasted the new season of Outlander at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.