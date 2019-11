This week, the party circuit traded in the Halloween hangover of Jokers and jack-o'-lanterns for a series of events on both coasts that not only brought out some serious A-list guests, but also were occasion for a few reunions of former co-stars and old friends. The female half of the cast of Friends set the mood when Lisa Kudrow and Courtney Cox were on hand at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's 4th Annual Patron of the Artists Awards to help present an honor to Jennifer Aniston in Beverly Hills. In New York, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West reunited with Burberry's Riccardo Tisci, one of the family's preferred designers, to attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards (inside, Gigi Hadid also caught up with her old friend , the performance artist Marina Abramović). Lea Michelle, Emma Roberts, and Becca Tobin, who worked together in various configurations on Ryan Murphy-produced shows, reunited at a Kohl's event, while Catherine Keener and Glenn Close caught up at the The Chanel Tribeca Women's Filmmaker Program Luncheon, where Katie Holmes was also in attendance. Here, the best party photos of the week.