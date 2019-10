All the Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2019, So Far

Technically, Halloween isn't until this Thursday—not that you would know it from the costume-mania that is already overtaking both Instagram and the streets. As usual, those with ample resources (and no need to worry about getting up for work in the morning) pulled out all the stops. Some celebrities upheld the age-old tradition of dressing up as other celebrities, and pretty much everyone is doing some interpretation of current pop culture. Liza Gonzalez chose Maleficent out of the vast number of options from Angelina Jolie's cinematic oeuvre, whereas Gabrielle Union matched her daughter in a throwback to Bring It On. Meanwhile, Demi Lovato stepped out as both It's Pennywise the clown and Marie Antoinette, arguably going even more all-out than Heidi Klum. (The Master of Halloween kept things relatively tame at her 20th annual Halloween party, following up on last year's Fiona from Shrek with what she described as a "human firecracker.") See those costumes and more, from J.Lo at the Grammys to Martha Stewart's "Red Pirate Martha," here.