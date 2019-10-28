Trick or Treat

All the Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2019, So Far

Technically, Halloween isn't until this Thursday—not that you would know it from the costume-mania that is already overtaking both Instagram and the streets. As usual, those with ample resources (and no need to worry about getting up for work in the morning) pulled out all the stops. Some celebrities upheld the age-old tradition of dressing up as other celebrities, and pretty much everyone is doing some interpretation of current pop culture. Liza Gonzalez chose Maleficent out of the vast number of options from Angelina Jolie's cinematic oeuvre, whereas Gabrielle Union matched her daughter in a throwback to Bring It On. Meanwhile, Demi Lovato stepped out as both It's Pennywise the clown and Marie Antoinette, arguably going even more all-out than Heidi Klum. (The Master of Halloween kept things relatively tame at her 20th annual Halloween party, following up on last year's Fiona from Shrek with what she described as a "human firecracker.") See those costumes and more, from J.Lo at the Grammys to Martha Stewart's "Red Pirate Martha," here.
Demi Lovato dressed as Pennywise the clown
Courtesy of @ddlovato
1/25

Demi Lovato dressed as Pennywise the clown at her fourth annual Halloween party in Los Angeles, California, October 2019.

Courtesy of @marthastewart48
2/25

Martha Stewart dressed as "Red Pirate Martha," along with her "crew," on the Halloween episode of Martha Stewart Living, October 2019.

Courtesy of @nina
3/25

Nina Dobrev dressed as Billie Eilish, October 2019.

Getty Images
4/25

Kathy Bates dressed as a werewolf at FX's "American Horror Story" 100th Episode Celebration at Hollywood Forever in Hollywood, California, October 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Courtesy of @gabunion
5/25

Gabrielle Union and her daughter Kaavia dressed as Union's character Isis from Bring It On, October 2019.

Getty Images
6/25

Prince Michael Jackson with Paris Jackson, dressed as Gandalf, and Gabriel Glenn, dressed as Radagast from Lord of the Rings, at the Heal LA Foundation's 3rd Annual "Thriller Night" Costume Party at The Jackson Family Home in Encino, California, October 2019.

Courtesy of @iamhalsey
7/25

Halsey dressed as Marilyn Manson at her rockstar-themed Halloween party in Los Angeles, California, October 2019.

Courtesy of @heidiklum
8/25

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum dressed as "human fireworks" at Klum's 20th annual Halloween party, October 2019.

Getty Images
9/25

Paris Hilton at the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills, California, October 2019.

Courtesy of @ashleygraham
10/25

Ashley Graham dressed as Jessica Rabbit and Justin Ervin dressed as Macho Man, October 2019.

Getty Images
11/25

Ben Affleck dressed as a chill skeleton in Los Angeles, California, October 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
12/25

Lisa Rinna dressed as Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles, California, October 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
13/25

Laverne Cox at the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills, California, October 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
14/25

Abby Champion, dressed as Fembot, and Patrick Schwarzenegger, dressed as Austin Powers, at the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills, California, October 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
15/25

Evan Peters and Halsey dressed as Sonny and Cher at FX's "American Horror Story" 100th Episode Celebration at Hollywood Forever in Hollywood, California, October 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
16/25

Molly Sims dressed as Jeannie from I Dream of Jeannie at the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills, California, October 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Courtesy of @iamcardib
17/25

Cardi B dressed as a nurse, October 2019.

Courtesy of @jessicabiel
18/25

Jessica Biel dressed as NSYNC-era Justin Timberlake and Justin Timberlake dressed as a microphone at the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills, California, October 2019.

Courtesy of @kiernanshipka
19/25

Christian Coppola and Kiernan Shipka dressed as devils, October 2019.

Getty Images
20/25

Eiza González dressed as Maleficent at the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills, California, October 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Courtesy of @ddlovato
21/25

Demi Lovato dressed as Marie Antoinette, October 2019.

Getty Images
22/25

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford at the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills, California, October 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Courtesy of @traceeellisross
23/25

Tracee Ellis Ross dressed as DJ Quik before Gabrielle Union's birthday party, October 2019.

Getty Images
24/25

Nats Getty and Gigi Gorgeous dressed as Jack Skellington and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in West Hollywood, California, October 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

25/25

Stormi Webster dressed as Kylie Jenner wearing Versace at the 2019 Met Gala, October 2019.

Keywords

HalloweenHalloween Costumes