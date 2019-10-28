All the Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2019, So Far

Demi Lovato dressed as Pennywise the clown at her fourth annual Halloween party in Los Angeles, California, October 2019.
Martha Stewart dressed as "Red Pirate Martha," along with her "crew," on the Halloween episode of Martha Stewart Living, October 2019.
Nina Dobrev dressed as Billie Eilish, October 2019.
Kathy Bates dressed as a werewolf at FX's "American Horror Story" 100th Episode Celebration at Hollywood Forever in Hollywood, California, October 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Gabrielle Union and her daughter Kaavia dressed as Union's character Isis from Bring It On, October 2019.
Prince Michael Jackson with Paris Jackson, dressed as Gandalf, and Gabriel Glenn, dressed as Radagast from Lord of the Rings, at the Heal LA Foundation's 3rd Annual "Thriller Night" Costume Party at The Jackson Family Home in Encino, California, October 2019.
Halsey dressed as Marilyn Manson at her rockstar-themed Halloween party in Los Angeles, California, October 2019.
Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum dressed as "human fireworks" at Klum's 20th annual Halloween party, October 2019.
Paris Hilton at the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills, California, October 2019.
Ashley Graham dressed as Jessica Rabbit and Justin Ervin dressed as Macho Man, October 2019.
Ben Affleck dressed as a chill skeleton in Los Angeles, California, October 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lisa Rinna dressed as Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles, California, October 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Laverne Cox at the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills, California, October 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Abby Champion, dressed as Fembot, and Patrick Schwarzenegger, dressed as Austin Powers, at the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills, California, October 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Evan Peters and Halsey dressed as Sonny and Cher at FX's "American Horror Story" 100th Episode Celebration at Hollywood Forever in Hollywood, California, October 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Molly Sims dressed as Jeannie from I Dream of Jeannie at the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills, California, October 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Cardi B dressed as a nurse, October 2019.
Jessica Biel dressed as NSYNC-era Justin Timberlake and Justin Timberlake dressed as a microphone at the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills, California, October 2019.
Christian Coppola and Kiernan Shipka dressed as devils, October 2019.
Eiza González dressed as Maleficent at the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills, California, October 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Demi Lovato dressed as Marie Antoinette, October 2019.
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford at the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills, California, October 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Tracee Ellis Ross dressed as DJ Quik before Gabrielle Union's birthday party, October 2019.
Nats Getty and Gigi Gorgeous dressed as Jack Skellington and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in West Hollywood, California, October 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.