24 Hour Party People

Jennifer Lawrence Made a Rare Public Outing For the Sake of Art and David O. Russell

There are some celebrities who seem to always be at the biggest parties around the world. It girls like Paris Jackson and Bella Hadid, as well as perennial A-listers like Naomi Campbell and Rihanna come to mind. One name who is not likely to make that list, however? Jennifer Lawrence. While the Oscar winner can surely get into any soiree she wants, she tends to fly under the radar—unless one of her former directors is involved. After making an appearance to present Darren Aronofsky with an award earlier this month, this week, Lawrence joined director David O. Russell at The Standard East as they unveiled a 13-foot tall concrete bust by French artist Prune Nourry called "The Amazon." But that wasn't the only event of the week. Also in New York, Pride kicked off with parties hosted by VFILES and Coach, while over in London, fashion's elite come out for a pair of garden soirees. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.
The Standard Inaugurates Prune Nourry’s : The Amazon
Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
1/23

Jennifer Lawrence attends The Standard unveils The Amazon by Prune Nourry.

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
2/23

Prune Nourry and Charlotte Gainsbourg attend The Standard unveils The Amazon by Prune Nourry.

Dave Benett
3/23

Jessie Ware, Natalie Dormer, Iris Law and Naomie Harris attend as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Tiffany Paper Flower collection at The Lindley Hall on June 21, 2018 in London, England.

Dave Benett
4/23

Kaya Scodelario, Douglas Booth and Bel Powley attend as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Tiffany Paper Flower collection at The Lindley Hall on June 21, 2018 in London, England.

Dimitrios Kambouris
5/23

Michael Kors, Bette Midler and Lance Le Pere attend as Michael Kors and the New York Restoration Project Celebrate The Opening Of The Essex Street Community Garden on June 21, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York.

Dimitrios Kambouris
6/23

Condola Rashad attends as Michael Kors and the New York Restoration Project Celebrate The Opening Of The Essex Street Community Garden on June 21, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York.

Scott Eisen
7/23

Camila Coelho attends the ICA Boston Watershed Gala presented by Max Mara on June 21, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com
8/23

Andreja Pejić attends Out of Order celebrates the launch of OOO No. 10 with a special dinner hosted by Oliver Peoples at Mr. Chow Uptown.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com
9/23

Baz Luhrmann attends Out of Order celebrates the launch of OOO No. 10 with a special dinner hosted by Oliver Peoples at Mr. Chow Uptown.

Andrew Toth
10/23

Chloe Sevigny attends the Gitano NYC preview celebration on June 21, 2018 in New York City.

11/23

Da Pop Band and Cynthia Rowley attend Cynthia Rowley and Bill Powers host a party in celebration of the Almine Rech gallery.

Samantha Deitch/BFA.com
12/23

Karolina Kurkova attends a celebration of Maisonette’s New Editorial Platform Le Scoop in New York City.

Jason Kempin
13/23

Karen Elson and actress Naomi Watts attend Restoration Hardware's unveiling at The Gallery at Green Hills at RH on June 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

14/23

Susanne Bartsch attends the VFILES Pride Club Night in New York City.

15/23

Attendees at Coach's Pride Ball in New York City.

16/23

Francesca Sorrenti, Maria Cornejo, and Fern Mallis attend the Zero + Maria Cornejo 20th Anniversary Party in New York City.

Dave Benett
17/23

Lady Amelia WIndsor and Ella Purnell attend the annual summer party in partnership with Chanel at The Serpentine Pavilion on June 19, 2018 in London, England.

Dave Benett
18/23

Alexa Chung attends the annual summer party in partnership with Chanel at The Serpentine Pavilion on June 19, 2018 in London, England.

Dave Benett
19/23

Princess Eugenie of York and Ellie Goudling attend the annual summer party in partnership with Chanel at The Serpentine Pavilion on June 19, 2018 in London, England.

Dave Benett
20/23

Ciara attends the annual summer party in partnership with Chanel at The Serpentine Pavilion on June 19, 2018 in London, England.

Dave Benett
21/23

Brooklyn Beckham attends the Summer Party at the V&A in partnership with Harrods at the Victoria and Albert Museum on June 20, 2018 in London, England.

Dave Benett
22/23

Ellie Bamber attends the Summer Party at the V&A in partnership with Harrods at the Victoria and Albert Museum on June 20, 2018 in London, England.

23/23

Roya Sachs and Tiffany Zabludowicz attend the Swiss Institute Hosts Dinner Celebrating New Home in the East Village.

Keywords

Jennifer Lawrence