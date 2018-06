Jennifer Lawrence Made a Rare Public Outing For the Sake of Art and David O. Russell

There are some celebrities who seem to always be at the biggest parties around the world. It girls like Paris Jackson and Bella Hadid, as well as perennial A-listers like Naomi Campbell and Rihanna come to mind. One name who is not likely to make that list, however? Jennifer Lawrence . While the Oscar winner can surely get into any soiree she wants, she tends to fly under the radar—unless one of her former directors is involved. After making an appearance to present Darren Aronofsky with an award earlier this month, this week, Lawrence joined director David O. Russell at The Standard East as they unveiled a 13-foot tall concrete bust by French artist Prune Nourry called "The Amazon." But that wasn't the only event of the week. Also in New York, Pride kicked off with parties hosted by VFILES and Coach, while over in London, fashion's elite come out for a pair of garden soirees. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.