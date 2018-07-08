Best of Beauty

Jennifer Lopez's Beach Waves, Madelaine Petsch's Glossy Lip, and the Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week

While most of America was hitting the beach in celebration of the Fourth of July, that doesn't mean that Hollywood's most glamorous stars completely ditched their makeup bags for the week. Take it from Jennifer Lopez, who did her version of beach waves, complete with a smokey eye and peach cheek, making for a perfect example of that signature J.Lo glow. Meanwhile Rihanna continued to be her best spokesperson, wearing a face full of Fenty Beauty makeup, while Madelaine Petsch headed back to work on season three of Riverdale with fresh skin, glossy lips, and silky tresses. Also hoping on the (mostly) au natural train were Busy Phillips, Priyanka Chopra, and Demi Lovato, who showed off her freckles with a beach selfie. Here, take a look at the best beauty Instagrams of the week.
Jennifer Lopez wears beach waves and a smokey eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Jennifer Lopez wears beach waves and a smokey eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Madeleine Petsch wears sleek red waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Rihanna wears a glossy lip and copper shadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Kaia Gerber wears a rosy lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Busy Phillips wears pigtail braids. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Margot Robbie wewars a sleek bob. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Laura Harrier wears winged eyeliner. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra wears natural waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Demi Lovato wears bare skin. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Maria Borges wears a flushed cheek. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

