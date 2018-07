While most of America was hitting the beach in celebration of the Fourth of July, that doesn't mean that Hollywood's most glamorous stars completely ditched their makeup bags for the week. Take it from Jennifer Lopez, who did her version of beach waves, complete with a smokey eye and peach cheek, making for a perfect example of that signature J.Lo glow. Meanwhile Rihanna continued to be her best spokesperson, wearing a face full of Fenty Beauty makeup, while Madelaine Petsch headed back to work on season three of Riverdale with fresh skin, glossy lips, and silky tresses. Also hoping on the (mostly) au natural train were Busy Phillips, Priyanka Chopra, and Demi Lovato, who showed off her freckles with a beach selfie. Here, take a look at the best beauty Instagrams of the week.