Looking at Taylor Swift 's Instagram, you wouldn't even know that she and actor/model Joe Alwyn are an item . (Not like that means anything, as Gigi Hadid just explained when addressing why her boyfriend Zayn Malik doesn't follow her on the social app.) But, over the Fourth of July holiday, Swift and Alwyn made a rare public appearance. No, it wasn't on social media — instead, the pair were spotted swimming off the shore of Turks and Caicos.

True to tradition, Swift and her man coordinated clothing for the holiday. (Remember in 2016 when she and her ex Tom Hiddleston posed in matching espadrilles and shorts alongside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds?) While she was abroad on the patriotic holiday, she still paid homage to the day in a red, white, and blue striped bikini. Alwyn, meanwhile, wore blue and white striped swim trunks.

“They were lovey-dovey,” a source told People , which has pictures of the couple hanging by the beach, where Swift used her boyfriend as a makeshift pool float, hopping aboard his back, as Teen Vogue notes . Another source close to the couple echoed that, telling People , “She seems to be in a great place both career and love wise. Joe is just an amazing boyfriend. He is very supportive. Taylor adores his family. She’s in a very good place.”

It's notable that Swift and Alwyn let their PDA fly. Her relationship with Alwyn has been her most private one yet. Back in February, it was revealed how Swift and Alwyn have managed to avoid cameras throughout their one-year-and-counting relationship. "Unless you're part of her inner circle, you wouldn't know when she is or isn't here," a source told E! of Swift's quiet trips to visit Alwyn in the UK. Swift, who travels to meet Alwyn in a private jet before being whisked away to his house in a "blacked-out" car, "barely leaves a trace." "Taylor's met all of Joe's family," the source said. "They've done many a Sunday roast together — in fact it happens without fail if she's here over a weekend—and they seem very comfortable around her." Indeed, his family has been reportedly spotted along stops of Swift's Reputation tour. But, for Swift, nothing says she's serious about a guy more than her spending the Fourth of July with him, as history has shown.

