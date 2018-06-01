Looks like Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn are in desperate need for a getaway car ...(apologies).

The private couple were caught in London on Wednesday by paparazzi for the first time since March, when they were seen hiking together closer to Swift's stomping grounds in Malibu.

Swift likely made the trip to visit her actor boyfriend, who resides in North London, during a five-day break in her Reputation tour (the next performance is tonight in Chicago). The couple kept their outing low-key and casual, according to Elle , visiting a traditional British pub called The Flask for fish & chips and a pint of London Pride Beer each. They spent 45 minutes at the pub before hopping in an awaiting Volvo.

The pub confirmed Swift and Alwyn's drink of choice by tweeting about their outing on Thursday. "Yesterday we had the pleasure of serving @TaylorSwift13 and her boyfriend @Josalw a couple of pints of London Pride. You’re welcome back to @flaskn6 anytime," @London_Pride tweeted.

For Swift, her relationship with Alwyn has been an uncharacteristically private one. The two have been dating for more than a year, with news of their relationship breaking in May of last year. After two very public relationships (and breakups) with Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris, a source told The Sun last year that Swift was keen to take a different approach with her new relationship, saying that "after her 1989 tour and all the attention Taylor received, she learned she had to be more protective of her personal life and she and Joe decided early on to keep their private life private."

And indeed they have. The only other time Alwyn has been seen near Swift was at her first performance for her Reputation tour in Glendale, Arizona, in May, and even then the two were never seen together, and Alwyn kept a low profile in a baseball cap.

While we may miss the frequent updates and enviable photos that Swift, in all her heart-eyed glory, doled out during her past relationships, these occasional sightings of the happy couple indicate that the private life is suiting both Swift and Alwyn just fine.

