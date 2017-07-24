The Glitzy Style Evolution of Jennifer Lopez

1 / 30

Lopez started receiving critical attention with her performance in Selena, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe. She appeared at her first Oscars later that year n a sparkly lace gown, looking every inch the movie star she would soon before. They say dress the part, after all.

Jennifer Lopez in Badgely Mischka at the 69th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, March 1997. Photo by Getty Images.