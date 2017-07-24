The Glitzy Style Evolution of Jennifer Lopez

Lopez started receiving critical attention with her performance in Selena, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe. She appeared at her first Oscars later that year n a sparkly lace gown, looking every inch the movie star she would soon before. They say dress the part, after all.
Jennifer Lopez in Badgely Mischka at the 69th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, March 1997. Photo by Getty Images.
Nothing says '90s like a halter and matching cropped jacket.
Jennifer Lopez at the 40th annual Grammy Awards in New York, New York, February 1998. Photo by Getty Images.
Continuing the body-con glamour trend, J. Lo appears in a high-neck gown reminiscent of many that would soon follow.
Jennifer Lopez at the VH1 Fashion Awards in New York, New York, October 1998. Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage.
For the 1999 Oscars, Lopez opted for a more classic look, another Badgely Mischka design (the same label she had worn for the event two years prior).
Jennifer Lopez in Badgely Mischka at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles, California, March 1999. Photo by Barry King/WireImage.
Arguably Lopez's defining look of the decade, the Versace gown she wore to the 2000 Grammys is still the benchmark for daring red carpet looks.
Jennifer Lopez in Versace at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, March 2000. Photo by The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images.
This marks a rare foray into short dresses for Lopez — albeit still shiny and glitzy.
Jennifer Lopez in Valentino at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, January 2001. Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage.
Later that year, Lopez appears in a conservative — by her standards — Chanel ball gown.
Jennifer Lopez in Chanel at the 73rd annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, March 2001. Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images.
Two years later, she reprises the one-shoulder look, bringing back a hint of the old sparkle that started to become her hallmark.
Jennifer Lopez in Valentino at the 75th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, March 2003. Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images.
She's been known to favor warm tones, and this bright orange Michael Kors is one of its most obvious examples. It paves the way for the bright yellow, gold, and red looks to follow.
Jennifer Lopez in Michael Kors at the 61st annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, January 2004. Photo by Getty Images.
Looking like an awards statuette herself, Lopez exudes an undeniable movie star-ness in Marchesa.
Jennifer Lopez in Marchesa at the 66th annual Golden Globes in Los Angeles, California, January 2009. Photo by Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images.
We've seen few examples of the full ballgown look on Lopez over the years, and here, it's made all the more unfamiliar by her hair let loose.
Jennifer Lopez in Roberto Cavalli at the Cannes Film Festival in Cap d'Antibes, France, May 2010. Photo by Getty Images.
The empire waist of this silhouette offers a different take on her red carpet aesthetic, though her sleek hair still recalls her looks of the previous decade.
Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad at the 68th annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, January 2011. Photo by Getty Images.
Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad at the 2013 Golden Globes.
After a series of prototypically J. Lo, yet unsurprising, looks, this Versace gown is sleek, edgy, and chic.
Jennifer Lopez in Versace at Fashion Rocks in New York, New York, September 2014. Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.
J. Lo's looks have gotten increasingly dramatic in just the past few years — 2000 Versace aside — and she takes it a step further for the 2015 Oscars.
Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, February 2015. Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.
At first glance, this gown is classic Elie Saab: very, very pretty, but unsurprising. It's only on closer look that you realize the sheer illusion disguising a plunging neck.
Jennifer Lopez in Elie Saab at the 87th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 2015. Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.
She's claimed the illusion dress for her own these past few years. Rihanna and Beyoncé had better watch their backs.
Jennifer Lopez in Atelier Versace at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York, New York, May 2015. Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.
On a red carpet crowded with stunning looks, J. Lo still saves some of the attention for herself in a canary yellow gown paired with a dark red lip. While the dress — high slit, built-in cape — is classic J. Lo, it's the dark makeup that makes it a real step in her red carpet evolution.
Jennifer Lopez in Giambattista Valli at the 73rd annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, January 2016. Photo by Getty Images.
Jennifer Lopez in Dolce & Gabbana. Photo by Getty Images.
Jennifer Lopez. Photo by Getty Images.
Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad. Photo by Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez attends the 17th annual Latin Grammy Awards on November 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jennifer Lopez attends the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Lopez attends the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Lopez and Giuseppe Zanotti celebrate their new shoe collaboration at Neiman Marcus on January 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jennifer Lopez attends the 2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day on March 20, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jennifer Lopez attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Jennifer Lopez is seen on July 6, 2017 in New York City.
Jennifer Lopez attends the Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center on April 27, 2017 in Coral Gables, Florida.
Jennifer Lopez attends the 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on May 15, 2017 in New York City.