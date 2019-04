Whether they were walking a red carpet or braving the elements at Coachella , this week, celebs largely opted for glamour over the natural looks we all know and love. Letitia Wright attended the launch of Cartier’s new jewelry collection in Paris looking like a jewel herself, stepping out in slicked back hair and silver liner with diamonds to match. Kaia Gerber opted for a different kind of glow, showing off a luminous complexion and fluttery lashes. Meanwhile, during Coachella, model Joan Smalls channeled Y2K in a pigtailed half-updo complete with tiny claw clips and beachy waves, and Duckie Thot posed in the desert in sparkly fuchsia eyeshadow paired with equally vibrant lipstick and nails. Really bringing the glamour this week were Imaan Hammam and Karlie Kloss , who rocked gunmetal eyeshadow and classic red lips, respectively. All of the week's best beauty moments on Instagram, here.