Best of Beauty

Kaia Gerber's Glow, Letitia Wright's Silver Liner, and More of the Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week

Whether they were walking a red carpet or braving the elements at Coachella, this week, celebs largely opted for glamour over the natural looks we all know and love. Letitia Wright attended the launch of Cartier’s new jewelry collection in Paris looking like a jewel herself, stepping out in slicked back hair and silver liner with diamonds to match. Kaia Gerber opted for a different kind of glow, showing off a luminous complexion and fluttery lashes. Meanwhile, during Coachella, model Joan Smalls channeled Y2K in a pigtailed half-updo complete with tiny claw clips and beachy waves, and Duckie Thot posed in the desert in sparkly fuchsia eyeshadow paired with equally vibrant lipstick and nails. Really bringing the glamour this week were Imaan Hammam and Karlie Kloss, who rocked gunmetal eyeshadow and classic red lips, respectively. All of the week's best beauty moments on Instagram, here.
Photo of Kaia Gerber.
Kaia Gerber shows off a luminous complexion. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Imaan Hammam rocks a glam gunmetal smokey eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Ariana Grande wears fluttery lashes. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Letitia Wright pairs slicked back hair with silver liner. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Sofia Richie sports a 60s-inspired eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Barbara Palvin poses in an all-natural look. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Duckie Thot takes Coachella in coordinating pink eyeshadow, lips, and nails. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Joan Smalls channels the early aughts in a pigtailed half-updo. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Karlie Kloss brings classic glamour in a red lip paired with a sleek side part. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Shay Mitchell coordinates her eyeshadow to her lavender blazer. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

