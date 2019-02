With the polar vortex raging outside, we're perfectly content to huddle up in our homes with a hydrating face mask in lieu of getting made up for a night out. Not so for celebs, who continue to turn out looks even when the rest of us are in full-on hibernation mode. Take Kourtney Kardashian and Barbara Palvin , who both wore classic matte red lips, while Lupita Nyong'o and Kaia Gerber opted for a glossier version of the trend. Rowan Blanchard also sported a red pout, pairing hers with winged liner and baby bangs. Laura Harrier went matchy-matchy with her beauty look at the SAG Awards, coordinating her lipstick to her bright pink dress, while Shay Mitchell proved topknots aren't just for the gym. Also this week: Bella Hadid sported voluminous curls, Dilone went for an all-natural look, and Dua Lipa rocked sultry winged liner. All of this week's best Instagram beauty moments, here.