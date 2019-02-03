Best of Beauty

Kaia Gerber's Red Lips, Bella Hadid's Voluminous Curls, and More of This Week's Best Instagram Beauty Moments

With the polar vortex raging outside, we're perfectly content to huddle up in our homes with a hydrating face mask in lieu of getting made up for a night out. Not so for celebs, who continue to turn out looks even when the rest of us are in full-on hibernation mode. Take Kourtney Kardashian and Barbara Palvin, who both wore classic matte red lips, while Lupita Nyong'o and Kaia Gerber opted for a glossier version of the trend. Rowan Blanchard also sported a red pout, pairing hers with winged liner and baby bangs. Laura Harrier went matchy-matchy with her beauty look at the SAG Awards, coordinating her lipstick to her bright pink dress, while Shay Mitchell proved topknots aren't just for the gym. Also this week: Bella Hadid sported voluminous curls, Dilone went for an all-natural look, and Dua Lipa rocked sultry winged liner. All of this week's best Instagram beauty moments, here.
Kaia Gerber poses in a red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Dilone wears an all-natural look. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Shay Mitchell proves topknots aren't just for the gym. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Lupita Nyong'o pairs red lips with a pop of pink eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Bella Hadid rocks voluminous curls. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley glows in peachy eyes and lips. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Laura Harrier matches her lips to her dress at the SAG Awards. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Dua Lipa wears a sultry cat eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Barbara Palvin sports a red lip and loose waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Joan Smalls pairs fluttery lashes with glossy lips. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Rowan Blanchard rocks baby bangs. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian wears a sleek all-matte look. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

