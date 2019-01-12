Moodboard

Let Tilda Swinton and Carey Mulligan Demonstrate How to Survive a Polar Vortex

If you want to survive the unbearable winter elements, you're going to need to add a few key pieces to your ensemble. Puffer coats are a given at this point, knitwear is also obviously a must, and you absolutely will not survive if you do not layer up and dress yourself in some giant bundles of fabric in these below-freezing temperatures. Take it from Tilda Swinton and Tim Walker—you should also bulk up on some winter whites if you want to make your polar vortex outfit look chic. Don't forget; faux fur can be just as warm and comfortable as the real thing, too. To live through this weekend's particular polar vortex, remember to also take a heaping dose of inspiration seen in these photographs straight from the pages of W.
Anniek Kortleve photographed by Michael Thompson for W Magazine, March 2015.
Anniek Kortleve photographed by Michael Thompson for W Magazine, March 2015.

Aymeline Valade photographed by Emma Summerton for W Magazine, April 2013.

Sasha Pivovarova photographed by Michael Thompson for W Magazine, March 2007.

Tilda Swinton photographed by Tim Walker and styled by Jacob K. for W Magazine, May 2013.

Photographed by Kagge Forlag As for W Magazine, August 2006.

Photoraphed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, June 2012.

Photographed by Steven Meisel for W Magazine, June/July 2017.

Jeneil Williams photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, August 2012.

Rosie Tapner and Stina Rapp photographed by Paolo Roversi for W Magazine, August 2013.

Ajak Deng and Anais Mali photographed by Emma Summerton and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, August 2015.

Photograph by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and styled by Alex White for W Magazine, September 2005.

Christina Ricci photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and styled by Alex White for W Magazine, September 2006.

Lara Stone photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, September 2010.

Zuzanna Bijoch photographed by Paolo Roversi for W Magazine, September 2012.

Kristen McMenamy photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, September 2012.

Saskia de Brauw photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, September 2012.

Lara Stone photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, September 2014.

Lexi Boling photographed by Willy Vanderperre for W Magazine, September 2015.

Photograph by Hans Feurer for W Magazine, October 2013.

Photograph by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, September 2017.

Will Heard and Cara Delevingne photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, October 2014.

Cosima “Mimi” Diamond photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, October 2014.

Ruby Thompson photographed by Michael Thompson and styled by Robert Rabensteiner for W Magazine, Novemeber 2012.

Photograph by Paolo Roversi for W Magazine, December 2010.

Photograph by Emma Summerton for W Magazine, November 2013.

Photograph by Tim Walker for W Magazine, Fashion and Television 2018.

Cate Blanchett photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, December/January 2017.

Photograph by Tim Walker for W Magazine, Fashion and Television 2018.

Carey Mulligan photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, Star Power 2018,

