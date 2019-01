If you want to survive the unbearable winter elements, you're going to need to add a few key pieces to your ensemble. Puffer coats are a given at this point, knitwear is also obviously a must, and you absolutely will not survive if you do not layer up and dress yourself in some giant bundles of fabric in these below-freezing temperatures. Take it from Tilda Swinton and Tim Walker—you should also bulk up on some winter whites if you want to make your polar vortex outfit look chic. Don't forget; faux fur can be just as warm and comfortable as the real thing, too. To live through this weekend's particular polar vortex, remember to also take a heaping dose of inspiration seen in these photographs straight from the pages of W.