Anniek Kortleve photographed by Michael Thompson for W Magazine, March 2015.
Aymeline Valade photographed by Emma Summerton for W Magazine, April 2013.
Sasha Pivovarova photographed by Michael Thompson for W Magazine, March 2007.
Tilda Swinton photographed by Tim Walker and styled by Jacob K. for W Magazine, May 2013.
Photographed by Kagge Forlag As for W Magazine, August 2006.
Photoraphed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, June 2012.
Photographed by Steven Meisel for W Magazine, June/July 2017.
Jeneil Williams
Jeneil Williams
Jeneil Williams
Jeneil Williams photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, August 2012.
Rosie Tapner and Stina Rapp photographed by Paolo Roversi for W Magazine, August 2013.
Ajak Deng and Anais Mali photographed by Emma Summerton and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, August 2015.
Photograph by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and styled by Alex White for W Magazine, September 2005.
Christina Ricci photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and styled by Alex White for W Magazine, September 2006.
Lara Stone photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, September 2010.
Zuzanna Bijoch photographed by Paolo Roversi for W Magazine, September 2012.
Kristen McMenamy photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, September 2012.
Saskia de Brauw photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, September 2012.
Lara Stone photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, September 2014.
Lexi Boling photographed by Willy Vanderperre for W Magazine, September 2015.
Photograph by Hans Feurer for W Magazine, October 2013.
Photograph by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, September 2017.
Will Heard and Cara Delevingne photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, October 2014.
Cosima “Mimi” Diamond photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, October 2014.
Ruby Thompson photographed by Michael Thompson and styled by Robert Rabensteiner for W Magazine, Novemeber 2012.
Photograph by Paolo Roversi for W Magazine, December 2010.
Photograph by Emma Summerton for W Magazine, November 2013.
Photograph by Tim Walker for W Magazine, Fashion and Television 2018.
Cate Blanchett photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, December/January 2017.
Photograph by Tim Walker for W Magazine, Fashion and Television 2018.
Carey Mulligan photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, Star Power 2018,