You may have had some trouble recognizing the celebrities who usually turn up on your Instagram feed this week. Rather than outfitted in one of the family's typical vintage Jean Paul Gaultier ensembles, for example, Kim Kardashian turned up in a furry black robe and a fresh set of wrinkles , whereas Drew Barrymore's method acting transformed her into a naked man clutching onto his freshly skinned face in despair. Likewise, only early aughts experts would have been able to recognize Lindsay Lohan in Paris Hilton's recreation of an infamous paparazzi snapshot, which featured an uncannily realistic lookalike of Britney Spears and an uncannily Queen Elizabeth II-like stand-in for LiLo. Meanwhile, while they were all playing dress up, Martha Stewart set aside time to document the process of bathing her cats, and Reese Witherspoon admired some of her favorite watercolor fan art. See how they all came together with the Jonas Brothers to keep Hollywood weird, here.