While two of their sisters are busy doing a little damage control for their images and inner circles, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West are taking a step back from some of the nonsense circulating around their family and making time for a bit of self-care.

Upon first glance at Kourtney’s latest Instagram post, it would appear that the pair have applied some sort of face-swap filter to render themselves nearly unrecognizable. In reality, however, they haven’t fully descended into the uncanny valley just yet: They’ve simply slathered on some high-end beauty products. With their features seemingly stretched out and their faces frozen, the two eldest Kardashian sisters appear to be wearing the Hanacure face mask, a Korean gel facial treatment that first became trendy in 2017.

In true younger-sister fashion, Kim was the one who persuaded her older sibling to try out the beauty product and share it on Instagram. “Kim convinced me to use this face mask and I feel stunning,” Kourtney captioned her photo, which left many of her friends and followers reeling. “I can’t breathe,” Kendall Jenner commented, while others described feeling “shooketh” upon realizing those stiff, stretched-out faces belong to Kim and Kourtney.

Of course, neither of these Kardashians was the first to try this trendy mask. In fact, if it is the Hanacure All-In-One facial they tried out, Kim and Kourtney are actually a few steps behind on this particular beauty trend of yore. There have been plenty of celebrity supporters of the product in recent years. Drew Barrymore , for example, swears up and down that while the Hanacure mask gives the initial impression that someone has applied a wrinkle filter to their selfie, when she takes it off she feels “10 years younger.” Even Demi Moore and Sara Foster have been publicly identified as fans of Hanacure. Rarely are the Kardashians late to the game on beauty trends (who could forget Kim’s infamous vampire facial ?), but for once they might actually be a bit behind.

What’s interesting, though, is the cameraman standing to the side of Kim. Perhaps this particular self-care moment was documented for the next season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians , probably as some lighter B-plot fare to offset the inevitable A-plot dissection of the alleged Jordyn Woods–Khloé Kardashian–Tristan Thompson cheating triangle .

