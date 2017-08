When you've walked just about every fashion show in the world, chances are you pick up a few style tricks along the way. Such is the case, at least, for Karlie Kloss . As one of the biggest supermodels in the world, Kloss has come a long way from the St. Louis teenager who first emerged on the scene back in 2007. These days, Kloss is all about statement gowns from major designers like Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, and Stella McCartney, among many others—it certainly helps when you just happen to be friends with all the big names. Never one to shy away from a dramatic red carpet moment, the model frequently opts for metallic frocks and big, bold hues. In honor of her 25th birthday, a look back at some of her best red carpet moments over the years.