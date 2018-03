See 16 Of Kendall Jenner's Best Hair And Beauty Moments

It is becoming increasingly difficult to keep up with Kendall Jenner 's hair and makeup styles as the bona fide supermodel dominates the fashion world's modeling ranks. From her sleek red carpet looks to her everyday natural beauty, Jenner effortlessly wears any look from the daring and bold to the minimal and chic. As of recently, the model debuted a chin-grazing bob with blunt bangs—proving that Jenner always knows how to keep her fans guessing with what look she will reveal next. From her early modeling days to her famous heart hair Instagram post, we've been keeping track. Here, a closer look at Jenner's best beauty moments over the years.