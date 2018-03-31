See 16 Of Kendall Jenner's Best Hair And Beauty Moments

Debuting her most recent 'do, Jenner sports a chin grazing bob with a pair of chic sunglasses and a black hat.
Reverting back to her tousled bob with a glossy, raspberry pink lip, Jenner attends the Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets Hollywood premiere.
Kendall Jenner's short hair is pulled up in a sleek, modern top knot with a creamy, nude lip as she arrives at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival.
At the 2017 Costume Institute Gala, Kendall Jenner's makeup features a bold coral lip that pairs beautifully with her sleek wet waves.
A sleek high pony with with radiant, luminous skin and pale pink lip was the look at 2016 Costume Institute Gala.
Staying true to her au natural style, Jenner debuts her newest do with a bare face on the runway of the Michael Kors Spring 2017 show.
The supermodel steps out at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016 rocking a super sleek up do, coral lips, and neutral smokey eye.
Backstage at the Diane Von Furstenberg Spring 2016 show, Jenner poses as one of Pat McGrath’s muses in a 70’s inspired look with large soft curls and a bold colorful eye.
Jenner gets experimental, elevating her look with faux bangs and heavy contouring, for a more mature look at the American Music Awards in 2015.
Kendall Jenner's heart hair is perhaps her most iconic hairstyle ever. Fellow models Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin arranged her hair into hearts as she lay on the floor of a yacht while they were vacationing. The photo, posted on May 25, 2015, is one of the most-liked photos ever on Instagram. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Glowing at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards, Jenner channels a bronzed goddess with sleek straight hair, sun-kissed skin and a golden smokey eye.
At the Teen Choice Awards in 2014, Jenner ditches her natural waves and fresh face for a frosted look, with slicked-back hair and shimmery neutrals.
With her modeling career reaching new heights, Jenner grows into her signature look of a sleek middle part and minimal makeup, save for a bold red lip at the American Music Awards in 2013.
Stepping out at "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn" premiere in 2011, Jenner embodies bohemian chic with a long fishtail braid and a natural face.
Following in her famous sister’s footsteps with long wavy locks and a soft glam look, Jenner shows off her newly elevated look at the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party in 2010.
At only 14 years old, Kendall Jenner steps out of the family limelight and into her own. She arrives at the 'Kiss & Tell' record release party in 2009 fresh faced, with simple black eyeliner and glossy lip.