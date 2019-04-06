Party People

Kendall Jenner Dressed Up Like a High-Fashion Flamingo in Pink Feathers From Ingie Paris

Where do you go after you match a leopard-printed thong to your bucket hat? If you're Kendall Jenner, you simply move on to the next species in the animal kingdom. This week, it seems, that was a flamingo, as Jenner attended the unveiling of Tiffany & Co's new flagship store in Australia in bubblegum pink feathers. Elsewhere in the Eastern Hemisphere, Zoey Deutch came out to celebrate Tory Burch's new store in Japan, and here in New York, Barney's New York toasted their new Chanel offerings, marking the first time that clients will be able to discover Chanel ready-to-wear, handbags, and costume jewelry at the famous department store. Here, a look inside the best parties of the week.
Tiffany &amp; Co. Flagship Store Launch - Arrivals
Don Arnold
1/11

Kendall Jenner attends the Tiffany & Co. Flagship Store Launch on April 04, 2019, in Sydney, Australia.

Billy Farrell/BFA.com
2/11

Mahershala Ali and Winston Duke attend the Oliver Peoples x Cary Grant Dinner Party Hosted by Mahershala Ali.

Joe Schildhorn & Max Lakner/BFA.
3/11

Clara McGregor attends a dinner to celebrate the Barney's New York opening of the Chanel boutique.

Bennett Raglin
4/11

Amber Valletta attends FIT's 2019 Annual Awards Gala at American Museum of Natural History on April 03, 2019, in New York City.

Sansho Scott/BFA.com
5/11

Emily Ratajkowski attends the New Museum's 2019 Spring Gala.

Donato Sardella
6/11

Hunter King and Joey King attend Hotel Vivier Los Angeles at Private Residence on April 2, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California.

Getty Images
7/11

Zoey Deutch attends the Tory Burch Ginza Boutique Opening on April 02, 2019, in Tokyo, Japan.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com
8/11

Julia Restoin Roitfeld attends the Malone Souliers x Shopbop capsule collection party.

Stefanie Keenan
9/11

Patricia Arquette and Mandy Moore attend Hotel Vivier Los Angeles at Private Residence on April 02, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California.

David M. Benett
10/11

Lady Amelia Windsor attends Mary Quant VIP preview at The V&A on April 03, 2019, in London, England.

Max Lakner/BFA.com
11/11

Lakeith Stanfield attends the LACOSTE x KEITH HARING global launch party at Pioneer Works in Brooklyn.

Keywords

Kendall JennerZoey Deutch