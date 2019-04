Where do you go after you match a leopard-printed thong to your bucket hat ? If you're Kendall Jenner , you simply move on to the next species in the animal kingdom. This week, it seems, that was a flamingo, as Jenner attended the unveiling of Tiffany & Co's new flagship store in Australia in bubblegum pink feathers. Elsewhere in the Eastern Hemisphere, Zoey Deutch came out to celebrate Tory Burch's new store in Japan, and here in New York, Barney's New York toasted their new Chanel offerings, marking the first time that clients will be able to discover Chanel ready-to-wear, handbags, and costume jewelry at the famous department store. Here, a look inside the best parties of the week.